Jawa 42 Review: The Ultimate Retro Street Bike with 15 Color Options! (2026)

Imagine a motorcycle that not only turns heads with its retro charm but also offers an unparalleled array of choices, making it the ultimate expression of personal style. That’s exactly what the Jawa 42 brings to the table—a bike that stands out in a sea of sameness. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some might argue that its appeal lies primarily in its aesthetics, others believe it’s the perfect blend of affordability, approachability, and performance. So, what’s the truth? Let’s dive in.

Published on February 23, 2026, by Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, this bike is more than just a throwback to the golden age of motorcycling. It’s a modern marvel that combines heritage with innovation. And this is the part most people miss: the Jawa 42 isn’t just another retro-styled bike; it’s a canvas for self-expression, thanks to its astonishing 15 color options—a number that dwarfs almost every other bike on the market. From the newly introduced Ivory to various shades of black, white, blue, red, and green, each model feels uniquely yours.

But why stop at paint schemes? The Jawa 42’s design is a love letter to the past, with winning throwback touches like a round headlight, teardrop fuel tank, and bench seat. Yet, it’s not just about looks. The bike is powered by a 295cc engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, delivering a modest but grin-inducing 27 horsepower and 19.8 pound-feet of torque. It’s no speed demon, but it’s perfect for zipping through city traffic or carving up winding country roads.

Here’s the bold part: While some enthusiasts might crave more power, the Jawa 42’s true strength lies in its accessibility. With a seat height of 31 inches and a weight of 406 pounds, it’s a bike that even newer or shorter riders can handle with confidence. Telescopic forks, twin shocks, and dual-channel ABS ensure a comfortable and safe ride, making it an ideal entry-level bike.

But let’s address the elephant in the room: pricing and availability. Currently available in India, Nepal, and select regions for ₹1.84 Lacs (roughly $2,023 USD), the Jawa 42 is a steal. However, if it ever makes its way to North America, expect the price to double. Is this fair? Or is it a missed opportunity for riders outside its current market? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Whether you’re drawn to its retro charm, its staggering color options, or its beginner-friendly design, the Jawa 42 is a bike that demands attention. But the real question is: would you choose it over other options? And if so, which of the 15 colors would you pick? Let the debate begin!