Jason Statham's The Beekeeper 2: Official Release Window & New Behind-the-Scenes Image! (2026)

Get ready, action movie fans – Jason Statham’s highly anticipated sequel, The Beekeeper 2, has officially locked in its release window, and the buzz is bigger than ever! But here’s where it gets controversial: With a star-studded cast and a director known for his intense, high-octane style, could this sequel outshine the original? Let’s dive in.

Published just hours ago, the news comes hot on the heels of director Timo Tjahjanto’s Instagram reveal, where he shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself and Statham on set. Not only did this confirm the film’s 2024 release, but it also gave fans a glimpse into what promises to be another adrenaline-fueled adventure. Filming wrapped late last year, and while plot details are still under tight lock and key, one thing’s for sure: if it’s anything like the first installment, audiences are in for a wild ride.

And this is the part most people miss: While Jason Statham returns as the unstoppable Adam Clay, he’s not the only familiar face. Jeremy Irons is back, reprising his role from the original, but the sequel has also snagged some major new talent. Pom Klementieff, a fan-favorite from the MCU and Mission: Impossible franchises, joins the cast, alongside former WWE superstar Adam Copeland (aka Edge). This blend of seasoned action veterans and fresh faces has fans speculating about the film’s direction—will it stick to the formula or break new ground?

But before The Beekeeper 2 hits theaters, Statham fans have plenty to look forward to. In just a few weeks, he’ll star in Shelter, an action thriller directed by Greenland’s Ric Roman Waugh. Later this year, he’ll appear in Mutiny, helmed by Plane director Jean François-Richet. With such a packed schedule, it’s clear Statham is dominating the action genre—but is he spreading himself too thin? That’s a debate for another day.

Speaking of debates, here’s a thought-provoking question: Will Jason Statham’s return as Deckard Shaw in the eleventh and final Fast & Furious movie overshadow his other projects? All signs point to Statham reprising his role, especially after his cameo in Fast X hinted at a larger part in the franchise’s grand finale. Dwayne Johnson is also expected to return as Luke Hobbs, setting the stage for an epic showdown. But with The Beekeeper 2 and other films in the pipeline, can Statham balance his commitments without burning out?

For now, mark your calendars and catch up on The Beekeeper, streaming on Prime Video. And stay tuned to Collider for more updates—because with Jason Statham in the driver’s seat, 2024 is shaping up to be his year. But what do you think? Can The Beekeeper 2 live up to the hype, or is Statham taking on too much? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!