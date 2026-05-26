Jason Robertson Trade Rumors: 5 Potential Destinations for the Dallas Stars Star (2026)

The NHL world is buzzing with a bold question: Could the Dallas Stars really part ways with their star goal-scorer, Jason Robertson? It’s a move that could shake the league, especially when he’s sitting atop the goal-scoring charts (outside the McDavid/MacKinnon tier) with 27 goals in just 48 games. In a season where the Stars are aiming for a deep playoff run, trading Robertson seems unthinkable. But here’s where it gets controversial: if Dallas can’t fit his desired contract extension into their salary cap structure, a trade might not be off the table.

As Nick Kypreos pointed out in Sportsnet, Robertson’s asking price could be the sticking point. If he’s seeking more than Mikko Rantanen’s $12 million deal, the Stars might explore trading him—but only if they get a significant player in return. After all, losing both Tyler Seguin and Robertson would leave a massive hole in their lineup.

So, who could step up to land Robertson if the Stars decide to move him? Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report has named five potential destinations, and each comes with its own intriguing possibilities—whether at the trade deadline or in the offseason.

1. Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes are no strangers to making bold moves for star players, as seen with Jake Guentzel in 2024 and Rantanen in 2025. GM Eric Tulsky has shown he’s willing to go all-in, but the question remains: What would they offer in return? Richardson suggests a first-rounder and prospects, but Kypreos implies that might not be enough.

2. Detroit Red Wings: Detroit’s pursuit of Robertson is more likely to heat up in the summer. With a projected $43 million in cap space (via PuckPedia), they have the flexibility to meet his contractual demands. The Red Wings are desperate for a legitimate top-six scorer, and Robertson fits the bill perfectly.

3. Los Angeles Kings: If there’s a contender lacking goal-scoring punch, it’s the Kings. Like the Red Wings, they’ll have ample cap space in the summer to sign Robertson long-term—if they can pull off a trade.

4. New York Rangers: The Rangers are in ‘retooling’ mode, and at 26, Robertson fits their timeline perfectly. More importantly, they’re one of the few teams with a ‘significant player’ to offer in return. Could a deal involving Artemi Panarin be on the table? It’s a thought-provoking possibility.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs: And this is the part most people miss—the Leafs already have Robertson’s younger brother, Nick, on their roster. A family reunion in Toronto sounds appealing, but it would require a monster offer. Kypreos suggests a package including Easton Cowan, defense prospect Ben Danford, and more. The question is: Are the Leafs willing to pay that price?

Each of these teams brings something unique to the table, but the real controversy lies in whether the Stars would even consider trading Robertson. After all, he’s not just a goal-scorer—he’s a cornerstone of their offense. Would you trade Robertson if you were the Stars? Or is his value too great to let go? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over.