Jason Kidd's New Venture: JK Select Baseball - Investing in Youth Sports (2026)

Imagine a world where sports legends don’t just retire—they revolutionize the game for the next generation. That’s exactly what Jason Kidd is doing, and it’s not just about basketball anymore. But here’s where it gets even more inspiring: after dominating the NBA, Kidd is now channeling his passion into youth baseball, mirroring the success he’s had with girls’ basketball. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about the sport; it’s about mentorship, growth, and leaving a legacy.

More than three decades ago, Jason Kidd faced a life-altering decision: basketball or baseball. With the NBA draft looming and his talent as a point guard undeniable, he chose the hardwood. Fast forward to today, the Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks coach is revisiting his childhood love for baseball by launching JK Select Baseball, an ambitious initiative aimed at nurturing young talent nationwide. But Kidd isn’t stopping at Dallas—he’s dreaming big, with plans to expand to over 1,000 teams across the country.

‘Our job is to invest in kids,’ Kidd told The Associated Press. ‘We want to give them wisdom, but we’re also looking to invest in mentors—teachers, coaches, and role models who shape lives. We’ve all been influenced by someone, and I believe we need to pay that forward.’

Here’s the controversial part: Kidd’s venture isn’t just about developing athletes; it’s about fostering life skills and relationships—something he admits he didn’t fully grasp as a kid. ‘Sports teach us how to handle failure, make decisions, and build connections,’ he explained. ‘We’re not just here to win games; we’re here to build people.’

Kidd’s inspiration for this project is deeply personal. Watching his teenage son, Chance, navigate the competitive world of select baseball reignited his own love for the sport. But it was his girls’ basketball program, JK Select Girls Basketball, that laid the foundation. Launched in the Bay Area—where Kidd grew up—the program was born out of tragedy, honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. Since then, it’s produced 45 Division I athletes, including Texas standout Jordan Lee.

Now, Kidd is applying that same blueprint to baseball with a three-tiered approach: elite national teams for ages 14-17, regional Dallas-area teams, and licensing options for youth organizations across most age groups. It’s a model designed to scale impact while maintaining a focus on individual growth.

Growing up in Oakland, Kidd was a die-hard fan of the Athletics, idolizing legends like Rickey Henderson, Jose Canseco, and Mark McGwire. His love for baseball never faded, even as he became a household name in the NBA. After 19 seasons, a championship with the Mavericks, and a coaching career that’s taken him to the NBA Finals, Kidd is now looking beyond the court. At 52, he’s not just coaching 19-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg; he’s building a legacy that could outlast his basketball career.

‘I want to share resources not just for today, but for tomorrow,’ Kidd said. ‘And it’s not just about baseball or basketball. I hope we can expand into volleyball, soccer, lacrosse—any sport where we can give kids a chance and someone to believe in them. That’s where the real return is.’

But here’s the question that’ll spark debate: Is Kidd’s approach too idealistic, or is he onto something revolutionary? Can youth sports truly transform lives beyond the field? Let us know what you think in the comments—and don’t hold back. Kidd’s vision is bold, but is it enough to change the game for good?