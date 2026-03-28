Jasmine Harman's Spain Move: A Place in the Sun Star's New Life! (2026)

Jasmine Harman, the beloved television presenter, is turning heads once again with her latest venture. In a captivating photoshoot from Spain, she showcases her sun-kissed figure in a vibrant pink swimsuit, exuding confidence and grace. But it's not just her stunning appearance that's making waves; it's the story behind her move to Spain and her journey on the popular Channel 4 show, A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next?.

A Move to the Sun

Jasmine's decision to relocate to Spain with her husband, Jon Boast, and their two children was a significant one. In an exclusive interview, she revealed the driving force behind this move: a desire for quality family time. With her children, Joy and Albion, now older, she and Jon sought to create a better balance in their lives, prioritizing family above all else.

"It was a huge decision, a year or more in the making," she shared. "For both of us, it was about making the best life. The years slip away, and that was very much why we wanted to make this move; to have more quality time together, more family time. Our children mean the world to us, and everything we do is for them. It's about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing, and this will give us a much better balance."

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A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next?

Jasmine has been a stalwart of the long-running reality series, A Place in the Sun, since 2004, offering her expertise alongside a talented team of property experts. The spin-off series, A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next?, takes a closer look at the lives of former house-hunters, and Jasmine is at the heart of it all.

In the upcoming episode, she heads to the enchanting town of Vélez-Málaga in the Andalucian countryside to catch up with Alison and her daughter Paula, former house-hunters featured on the original show. This move to Spain, as seen on the show, is a testament to Jasmine's commitment to her family and her desire to create a fulfilling life.

A Personal Journey

Jasmine's personal life has been a journey of self-discovery and growth. Her move to Spain is a natural progression, a step towards a more fulfilling and balanced life. As she continues to navigate her career and family life, she inspires others to pursue their dreams and create a life that aligns with their values.

In my opinion, Jasmine Harman's journey is a powerful reminder that taking a leap of faith can lead to incredible opportunities. Her move to Spain is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the power of family and the importance of creating a life that brings joy and fulfillment. As she continues to shine on screen and in real life, she inspires us all to embrace change and pursue our dreams, no matter how big or small.