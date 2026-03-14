Jarrett Stidham's Super Bowl Moment: From Backup to Starting QB | NFL 2023 (2026)

The Denver Broncos' Super Bowl aspirations now hinge on the arm of Jarrett Stidham, who hasn't thrown a pass since 2023. This unexpected turn of events occurred after Bo Nix, the team's starting quarterback, suffered a fractured ankle during a playoff game. Stidham, Nix's backup, was thrust into the starting role with just a week to prepare for the AFC Championship game. This scenario echoes a similar story from 1990, when Jeff Hostetler, a backup quarterback for the New York Giants, stepped in to lead the team to victory in the Super Bowl after the starting quarterback, Phil Simms, suffered an injury. Hostetler's experience highlights the mental and physical toll of being a backup quarterback, a role that requires constant preparation and resilience. Stidham, who has spent years in the NFL waiting for his chance, now finds himself in a similar situation. He has started just four games in his career, but his experience with top offensive minds like Josh McDaniels and Sean Payton has prepared him for this moment. Stidham's calm demeanor and ability to keep the team's morale high bode well for the Broncos' chances in the upcoming championship game. As he prepares to face his former team, the Patriots, Stidham embodies the spirit of playing within oneself, a lesson he learned from his mentor, Bill Parcells, who also guided Hostetler through his own journey to Super Bowl success.