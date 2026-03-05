Jarrett Stidham's Historic Opportunity: Can He Emulate Frank Reich's Feat? (2026)

Jarrett Stidham stands on the brink of making history, as he aims to join Frank Reich as only the second quarterback to achieve a victory in his first postseason start. This scenario presents Stidham with a significant challenge, yet it also offers a remarkable opportunity.

If he guides his team to triumph in the upcoming AFC Championship, he will etch his name into the annals of football history, becoming part of an elite group that has accomplished this rare feat. The stakes are high, particularly considering that he is stepping in for the Broncos’ injured quarterback Bo Nix, who unfortunately suffered a broken ankle during an intense overtime victory against the Bills.

As reported by Kalyn Kahler from ESPN.com, since the year 1950, only six quarterbacks have taken the field in a playoff game without having started even one regular season game. Of these, Frank Reich remains the only one to have emerged victorious. He famously took the helm for Jim Kelly in the 1992 wild-card matchup against the Oilers, where the Bills made a stunning comeback from a 35-3 deficit to win 41-38 in overtime. Remarkably, Reich followed up this win with another, defeating the Steelers 24-3 the following week at Three Rivers Stadium, although Kelly returned to start thereafter.

See Also
Matt LaFleur Signs Multiyear Extension with Green Bay Packers: NFL NewsIU Basketball Breaks Losing Streak: 5 Key Takeaways from the Rutgers WinBroncos' Luke Wattenberg Returns: 21-Day Practice Window Opens After Shoulder InjuryFred Warner Injury Update: Will He Play in the NFC Championship or Super Bowl?

What makes Stidham’s situation even more intriguing is that while Reich had previously thrown 47 passes over five appearances in the 16-game 1992 season, Stidham hasn't yet thrown a single pass throughout the entire 2025 regular season—nor during the 2024 regular season. This makes his upcoming start all the more unprecedented.

According to Kahler, Stidham is set to become only the second quarterback in the modern era to make his first start during the conference championship or later, a distinction he shares with Roger Staubach, who took over for Craig Morton in the NFC Championship back in 1972. Unfortunately for Staubach, the Cowboys were defeated by Washington that day, losing 26-3.

See Also
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers Stay Perfect with Comeback Win at Minnesota | Highlights

Stidham's last appearances on the field were in Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2023 season when the Broncos decided to bench Russell Wilson for budgetary reasons. Prior to that, he started two games at the end of the 2022 season after the Raiders made a similar financial decision regarding Derek Carr. Thus far, these four starts comprise the entirety of Stidham's professional career.

In just a week's time, Stidham will be facing either the New England Patriots, the team that originally drafted him in 2019, or the Houston franchise that succeeded the Oilers, who fell victim to the legendary comeback led by Frank Reich over three decades ago.

This situation raises many questions: Can Stidham rise to the occasion and pull off a victory? What does this mean for his future in the league? As we anticipate this exciting matchup, what are your thoughts on his chances? Join the conversation!

Jarrett Stidham's Historic Opportunity: Can He Emulate Frank Reich's Feat? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Opioid Use Disorder: Unlocking New Genetic Targets for Treatment
Ex-Chevron Chief's $2 Billion Plan to Revive Venezuela's Oil Industry | Ali Moshiri's Vision
Radical Red Bull Road Car Revealed
Latest Posts
Lachie Neale Moves Out After Jules Neale Split: Inside the AFL Star's Personal Drama
Finland's Fight Against Fake News: Teaching Media Literacy to Preschoolers
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanael Baumbach

Last Updated:

Views: 5575

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.