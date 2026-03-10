Jarrett Allen DOMINATES! Cavs Extend Win Streak to 6! (2026)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a winning streak, and it's all thanks to their star players! But who are the real MVPs? Let's dive into the grades and see who's crushing it on the court. But here's where it gets controversial...

Player Grades: Cavs vs Nets

Donovan Mitchell

With the weight of being Cleveland's leading scorer and best playmaker now off his shoulders, Mitchell is back to his efficient self. He's a volume shooter who can dish the ball in the right spaces, and this should lead to an even more efficient Mitchell as we move into the playoffs. Grade: A+

James Harden

Harden was in full control of the offense, throwing dimes left and right while getting to the rim whenever he wanted. His playmaking is bringing out the best in everyone, and he's a big reason for the crowd being lively in Cleveland once again. We've thoroughly enjoyed the Harden experience thus far. Grade: A+

Jarrett Allen

Allen is rolling hard to the basket, burying mismatches, and drawing free throws. He's blocking opponents at the rim and catching lobs from the dunker's spot. The Cavs are surging because of him. Grade: A+

Jaylon Tyson

Tyson's development has been fascinating to watch. He's filled whatever role is asked of him, and as he grows more comfortable creating in the short roll, his pairing with either Mitchell or Harden should only get more fun to watch. He's an underrated screener, and he's playing next to two of the best manipulators in the game. Grade: A-

Keon Ellis

Ellis is an electric defender who makes all the highlight plays while bringing enough offensive juice to be on the floor in any lineup. Consider me a fan. Grade: A+

Evan Mobley

Mobley returned from his calf injury tonight, and the early results of running the pick-and-roll next to Harden have been positive. And, he's still a menace defensively. Grade: A-

Dennis Schroder

Schroder started this game with an ugly airball from the short corner. Outside of that, he was a helpful contributor in a huge win. Grade: B+

Sam Merrill

Merrill couldn't miss a shot in his previous game against the Wizards. He crashed back to Earth with a 1-4 shooting performance tonight. It happens. Grade: B-

Dean Wade

Wade returned from injury and nailed his first two shot attempts. He finished the game a perfect 4-4 from the floor, hitting three triples and providing elite defense. AWOOOOOOO. Grade: A+++

