Jarren Duran Trade Rumors: Top 5 Spring Suitors for the Red Sox Outfielder (2026)

The Boston Red Sox have a unique dilemma that many MLB teams would kill for: four starting outfielders competing for just three spots. While they could utilize one as a designated hitter, trading one for a player at another position makes more strategic sense. Among these outfielders, Jarren Duran stands out as the most logical trade candidate due to his shorter control period and the potential of his teammates. Despite the likelihood of a deal not materializing before Opening Day, the Red Sox should continue exploring trade options for Duran, as several teams could benefit from his skills.

Here are five potential suitors for Jarren Duran, each with a compelling case:

Kansas City Royals: The Royals have strengthened their outfield by acquiring Isaac Collins and signing Lane Thomas. However, with Collins, Kyle Isbel, and the unproven Jac Caglianone as their projected starters, the need for an outfielder is evident. Duran's speed on the base paths, coupled with the presence of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, could significantly boost the Royals' run-scoring ability. While he won't come cheap, the Royals have a surplus of starting pitchers like Cole Ragans, Noah Cameron, and Kris Bubic that could entice the Red Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies' need for offensive reinforcements is clear, especially after signing Adolis Garcia to play right field. While Garcia might not be an upgrade over Nick Castellanos, who they recently released, the team hopes Justin Crawford can secure the center field position. However, the question remains: how does Crawford compare to Duran in terms of skill? Despite the Phillies' surplus of left-handed hitters and the potential for Duran to provide less power, they are in a position where they must consider all options. Offering prospects like Andrew Painter and/or Aidan Miller could be a tempting proposition for the Red Sox.

Seattle Mariners: The Mariners' recent blockbuster trade for Brendan Donovan highlights their determination to win. After falling short in the ALCS, they are in 'win-now' mode and possess several prospects that the Red Sox would desire, such as Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan, and Michael Arroyo. With two outfield spots already occupied by Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, Duran could fill the right field void, providing more length to their lineup than Victor Robles. Adding Duran to their lineup could make the Mariners even more formidable contenders in the AL and potentially the World Series.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds' offensive struggles in 2025, ranking 14th in runs scored and 19th in OPS, underscore their need for improvement. Even in a down year, Duran's 111 wRC+ would have led the team. The addition of Eugenio Suarez will help, but the Reds are still a bat away from being considered serious contenders. With J.J. Bleday projected as their left field starter, Duran's versatility and offensive prowess make him an ideal fit. The Reds could part ways with pitchers like Nick Lodolo or Rhett Lowder to acquire a bat of Duran's caliber, especially considering his three years of affordable club control.