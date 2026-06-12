Jared Leto's Skeletor in Action: New Masters of the Universe Movie Reveals (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling adventure in the world of Masters of the Universe! The highly anticipated movie is set to bring the iconic characters to life once again, and we've got some exciting updates to share. Jared Leto's Skeletor is taking flight in a redesigned Roton, and we can't wait to see how this iconic villain soars to new heights. But here's where it gets controversial... some fans are questioning whether this new take on Skeletor will live up to the original's legacy. And this is the part most people miss... the movie's release date is set for June 5, 2026, which means we've got a little over a year to wait! So, what do you think? Are you excited to see Jared Leto's Skeletor in action, or do you have some concerns about this new interpretation? Let us know in the comments below! In the meantime, let's dive into the latest updates on the Masters of the Universe movie. Thanks to some Masters of the Universe toy packaging, we have a new look at Skeletor (Jared Leto) taking flight in a redesigned Roton. This redesigned vehicle, often utilized by Eternia's villains in the '80s animated series, promises to add a new dimension to Skeletor's character. Additionally, the Skel-Knight's action figure packaging reveals another look at one of Skeletor's loyal warriors, the Skele-Goons, who didn't appear in the original cartoon but are essential to every big bad's arsenal. The movie also features an impressive cast, including Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn. Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto. After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside. However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin. The story follows '10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe! Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. So, what do you think? Are you excited to see Jared Leto's Skeletor in action, or do you have some concerns about this new interpretation? Let us know in the comments below! And don't forget to stay tuned for more updates on the Masters of the Universe movie.