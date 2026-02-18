Japanese Yen Weakens to 158.00: Snap Election & Fed Policy Impact Explained (2026)

The Japanese Yen is currently on a downward trend, hovering around the 158.00 mark, as speculation arises that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may opt for a snap election.

In the early hours of Monday’s Asian trading session, the USD/JPY exchange rate has shown an upward movement, reaching approximately 158.05. This shift indicates a weakening of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD), following reports that Takaichi is contemplating calling an early election for the lower house of parliament, potentially as soon as February.

According to a Reuters article published on Sunday, this upcoming election would be significant for Takaichi, marking her initial engagement with voters since she assumed office in October. With her favorable public approval ratings, this represents an opportunity for her to strengthen her political position.

Recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that job growth in the United States was slower than anticipated, which could lead the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its current interest rates in the upcoming month. Specifically, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by only 50,000 jobs in December, following a revised November figure of 56,000, and significantly missing the predicted 60,000 increase.

Additionally, the Unemployment Rate saw a slight decline to 4.4% in December from 4.6% in November, while Average Hourly Earnings rose to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%, up from the previous 3.6%.

The dovish expectations surrounding the Fed could exert downward pressure on the USD in relation to the JPY in the near future. According to the CME FedWatch tool, futures contracts indicate a nearly 95% chance that the central bank will keep interest rates steady during its two-day meeting scheduled for January 27 and 28, a notable increase from a 68% probability a month prior.

The Japanese Yen is among the most actively traded currencies globally. Its valuation is heavily influenced by the health of Japan’s economy and is particularly sensitive to the policies enacted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the differences in bond yields between Japan and the US, and the prevailing risk appetite of traders.

One of the key responsibilities of the Bank of Japan is managing currency stability, making its actions crucial to the Yen's performance. The BoJ has occasionally intervened directly in currency markets, usually to deliberately lower the Yen’s value, although such interventions are relatively rare due to potential political ramifications with Japan’s major trading partners. The ultra-loose monetary policy implemented by the BoJ from 2013 to 2024 contributed to the Yen's depreciation against other major currencies, primarily due to the diverging monetary policies compared to other leading central banks. Recently, however, the gradual easing of this ultra-loose approach has provided some support for the Yen.

Throughout the last ten years, the BoJ's commitment to maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy has resulted in a growing divergence from the policy stances of other central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve. This divergence has widened the gap between the yields of 10-year US and Japanese government bonds, favoring the US Dollar relative to the Yen. However, the decision made by the BoJ in 2024 to start moving away from its ultra-loose policy, along with interest rate cuts from other significant central banks, is beginning to close this yield differential.

Often regarded as a safe-haven asset, the Japanese Yen tends to attract investors during periods of market instability. In challenging economic conditions, many investors gravitate towards the Yen due to its perceived reliability and stability, which can enhance its value against currencies considered riskier.