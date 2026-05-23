Japanese Restaurant Chain Kokoro Expands to Wales (2026)

A Taste of Japan, Now in Wales!

Get ready for a culinary adventure as we dive into the story of Kokoro, a Japanese restaurant chain with roots in Kingston-upon-Thames, that's making waves across the UK.

Kokoro, founded by Rak-Kyu Park in 2010, has been a beloved fixture in Kingston and Surbiton. But here's where it gets exciting: they're bringing their delicious cuisine to Wales for the very first time! Cardiff, get ready to embrace the flavors of Japan.

A Rapid Expansion Story

Kokoro's journey is nothing short of impressive. After establishing themselves in Kingston and Surbiton, they embarked on a nationwide expansion. They've already made their mark in major cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, and Bristol. But their ambitions don't stop there.

In November, Kokoro announced a bold plan to open a whopping 100 new sites over the next five years. This expansion will more than double their current footprint, bringing their unique dining experience to even more corners of the UK.

And this is the part most people miss: Kokoro's expansion isn't just about quantity. They've carefully selected locations, ensuring each new venue offers the same high-quality, authentic Japanese dining experience that their customers have come to love.

A Nationwide Presence

Kokoro's growth hasn't been limited to major cities. In February last year, they expanded to smaller towns and cities, including Norwich, Wiltshire, Winchester, Norfolk, and Salisbury. This move showcases their commitment to bringing authentic Japanese cuisine to diverse communities across the country.

The Future of Kokoro

With their ambitious expansion plans and a growing presence across the UK, Kokoro is set to become a household name for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts. But here's the controversial part: do you think their rapid expansion will compromise the quality and authenticity that made them popular in the first place? Or is this a sign of a successful business model that can be replicated across the industry?

Let's discuss! Share your thoughts and experiences with Kokoro in the comments. We'd love to hear your opinions and personal stories about this exciting Japanese restaurant chain.