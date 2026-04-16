Japan's December Exports Plunge: What's Behind the 11.1% Drop to the U.S.? (2026)

Japan's exports growth in December 2025 fell short of analysts' predictions, rising just 5.1% year-over-year, primarily due to a double-digit decline in shipments to the United States. This marks a significant drop from the 6.1% growth rate analysts had expected, and a stark contrast to the previous month's 8.8% surge in U.S. exports. The decline in U.S. exports is particularly notable as it follows a record-high 11.1% plunge in December, the first increase in exports to the U.S. since March. This trend is attributed to a trade deal with the U.S., which slashed duties to 15%, impacting the country's exports negatively in the early part of the year due to tariff concerns. However, the year-end rebound in exports can be attributed to this deal, which has now been solidified. While exports to the U.S. took a hit, shipments to mainland China, Japan's largest trading partner, climbed 5.6%, and exports to Hong Kong surged 31.1% compared to the previous year. Imports in December rose 5.1% year-over-year, a sharp increase from the 1.3% rise in November, and outpaced Reuters estimates of a 3.6% rise. This surge in imports coincides with the anticipated snap elections on February 8, called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which could impact Japan's economic policies. A victory for Takaichi would enable her to push her fiscal agenda through with minimal opposition, potentially keeping the yen weak to support Japan's exports-oriented economy. Since the election announcement, Japanese markets have been buoyed by the 'Takaichi trade,' with stocks rising and the yen remaining weak. This trend could continue if the ruling Liberal Democratic Party secures a strong win, potentially leading to a rally in Japanese equities and a sell-off in Japanese government bonds and the yen.