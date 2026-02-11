Japan's Biggest Banks: JGB Holdings and Rising Yields (2026)

Japan's largest financial institutions are gearing up to boost their investments in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) despite facing increasing losses on their existing bond investments. This move is particularly noteworthy given the current economic context where rising interest rates could lead to improved returns.

In a recent development, both Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group announced their intentions to expand their JGB portfolios. Historically, these banks have reduced their JGB holdings over the past decade due to the Bank of Japan's policies of maintaining ultra-low interest rates, which resulted in minimal returns on bonds. However, this trend appears to be shifting.

Since November, there has been a significant rise in JGB yields, primarily influenced by spending proposals from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This surge initially resulted in decreased bond values; however, the market has shown signs of stabilization in recent weeks, with resilient demand recorded in the last four debt auctions. Notably, 30-year JGB yields have decreased by 32 basis points since reaching a peak of 3.88% on January 20, indicating a potential turning point.

Takayuki Hara, Managing Director and head of MUFG's CFO office, expressed optimism during a press briefing, stating, "With long-term interest rates showing signs of peaking, I believe we will cautiously rebuild our JGB position."

MUFG, recognized as Japan's largest lender, reported unrealized losses amounting to 200 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) on its bond portfolio at the close of the previous year, a drastic increase from 40 billion yen at the end of March. To mitigate losses, MUFG strategically sold off longer-duration bonds between September and December.

Similarly, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares a comparable outlook. A spokesperson at the bank commented during their earnings briefing last week that while rising interest rates have led to valuation losses on yen-denominated bonds, they plan to incrementally increase their JGB positions based on market conditions. SMFG's unrealized losses on JGBs more than doubled to 98 billion yen over the nine months leading to December.

In recent years, not only MUFG and SMFG but also Mizuho Financial Group, ranked third among Japan's major banks, have predominantly focused on short-duration bonds. Mizuho's average remaining duration for JGBs held by the end of December was a mere 1.8 years.

Looking ahead, some analysts and investors speculate that Japan's megabanks may delay substantial purchases of longer-duration bonds due to potential further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan and ongoing concerns regarding Japan's substantial national debt. With recent polls suggesting that Takaichi's party is likely to secure a majority in the upcoming general election, the push for expansionary fiscal policies may intensify, possibly leading to an increase in yields.

Fund manager Toshinobu Chiba from Simplex Asset Management noted, "I believe the JGB curve will increase, with the 10-year rate potentially reaching 2.5%. This threshold could be an optimal entry point for banks to start acquiring more bonds." Currently, the 10-year rate is positioned at 2.195%.

The Bank of Japan has implemented rate hikes for the first time in 17 years starting in March 2024, with three additional increases following, bringing the main policy rate to 0.75%. These developments have enabled all major banks to project record profits for the current financial year. The Topix banking index has experienced remarkable growth, doubling in value since the March 2024 rate hike, significantly outpacing the broader Topix index, which has only gained 33%.

As analysts predict that the anticipated rise in yields from expanding longer-duration JGB holdings should enhance bank earnings in the foreseeable future, Goldman Sachs analyst Makoto Kuroda recently revised profit forecasts for the banks for the 2028 financial year, reflecting the impact of the Bank of Japan's December rate hike, the spike in JGB yields, and a weaker yen. Consequently, net profit estimates for MUFG, SMFG, and Mizuho have been increased by 20%, 11%, and 21%, respectively.

This evolving landscape of Japan's banking and bond market raises essential questions. As these banks navigate through unrealized losses and shifting interest rates, how do you perceive the balance between risk and opportunity? Are the banks wise to focus on longer-duration bonds, or should they remain cautious? Let's discuss your thoughts!