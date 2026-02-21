Japan Nuclear Scandal: Hamaoka Plant Fabricated Seismic Risk Data - Full Story (2026)

A shocking revelation has surfaced, shaking the foundations of Japan's nuclear power industry: seismic risk data was fabricated at the Hamaoka nuclear plant. This deceit has led to the suspension of the relicensing process for two reactors, raising serious questions about safety and transparency. Japan, still recovering from the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, has been cautiously restarting its nuclear plants, making this latest scandal particularly alarming. The Hamaoka plant, like Fukushima Daiichi, is situated on the coast near an active subduction fault, amplifying the potential risks.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) was alerted to the issue by a whistleblower back in February of last year. However, it only became public this week when regulators halted an evaluation that could have led to a reactor restart. This action prompted Chubu Electric Power Co., the plant's operator, to issue a detailed press release admitting to the manipulation of seismic safety data.

According to an English translation of the press release, the company used a method that involved scaling up ground motion data from smaller earthquakes to assess seismic risks. This process is inherently inexact. The standard practice involves creating 20 different upscaled earthquake scenarios and selecting the one that best represents the average.

But here's where it gets controversial... The company now admits that since 2018, its staff has been generating numerous upscaled earthquake scenarios. They would then choose one and select 19 others to make the average appear representative. The company's press release doesn't explicitly state how this manipulation affected the risk analysis, but it's reasonable to assume that the selection process was designed to make any potential risks seem more manageable.

This raises a crucial question: What other corners might have been cut? This incident underscores the importance of rigorous oversight and independent verification in the nuclear industry. It also brings to light the potential consequences of prioritizing expediency over safety.