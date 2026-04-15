Jan Vertonghen: Unbeaten Legacy | Exclusive Q&A | Spurs Icon (2026)

Imagine feeling absolutely unstoppable on the pitch, a feeling Jan Vertonghen described perfectly! Our beloved defender recently returned to N17, and it was a weekend packed with cherished memories. He took his family on a thrilling trip up the Dare Skywalk, was warmly welcomed by his adoring fans at half-time, and witnessed a spectacular 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester City after being down 2-0. All this, while also sitting down for an exclusive chat with presenter and fellow Spurs enthusiast, Ben Haines.

Jan Vertonghen isn't just any player; he's etched his name in our club's history. He's one of a select 17 players to have achieved over 200 Premier League appearances for us. And if that wasn't enough, he's also among the top 10 to have featured in over 50 European matches. Beyond Tottenham, his international career is equally remarkable, holding the record for Belgium with an incredible 157 caps from 2007 to 2024, including a proud bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

During his time here, Jan formed an almost impenetrable central defensive partnership with his fellow Belgian, Toby Alderweireld. Together, they were instrumental in our impressive league finishes: third, runners-up, third, and fourth between the 2015/16 and 2018/19 seasons. Jan was a constant presence, playing in 120 out of a possible 152 league games during this golden period. And who could forget our incredible journey to the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final? Jan started 10 of the 13 matches, including that unforgettable Round of 16 first leg at Wembley where we triumphed 3-0 against Borussia Dortmund, a performance highlighted by one of his many brilliant goals.

His final appearance for Spurs was a poignant one, clocking in at 315 games against Newcastle on July 15, 2020, as the Premier League made its return during the COVID-19 pandemic at St James' Park. Sadly, his last few matches in the iconic Lilywhite shirt were played without fans, making his appearance at half-time with Paul Coyte even more meaningful and special.

After his illustrious spell with us, Jan continued his career with spells at Benfica, where he clinched the Primeira Liga title in the 2022/23 season, and Anderlecht, where he played for two seasons before hanging up his boots at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

But here's where it gets interesting: Jan mentioned feeling 'unbeatable'. Do you think that feeling is more about individual skill or the collective spirit of a team? And looking back at that 2016/17 team, what made them so special in your opinion? Share your thoughts below!

Watch | Relive the magic of the 2016/17 team in full flow...