Jamie Redknapp on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella: The Player You'd HATE to Play Against! (2026)

Chelsea's recent run of form has been a mixed bag, but there's one player who has caught the attention of Jamie Redknapp, and it's not who you might expect.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder admits there's a Chelsea player he'd dread facing on the pitch. But who is this mystery player causing such a stir? It's none other than Marc Cucurella, the versatile left-back.

While Chelsea has had a challenging time in recent matches, Liam Rosenior has a busy schedule ahead, with seven games before the month's end. The Blues are still in the mix across all competitions, including a semi-final clash with Arsenal, and a Champions League encounter with David Luiz's Pafos.

Rosenior, however, is under immense pressure to deliver results and win over key players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. His managerial record at Derby, Hull City, and Strasbourg has been decent but not exceptional, leaving some fans questioning Chelsea's decision to bring him on board.

But here's where it gets interesting: despite Cucurella's recent red card incident against Fulham, Redknapp is a huge admirer of the defender's abilities. He believes Cucurella is the type of player fans would adore, and his performances have been impressive overall.

Redknapp's comments on Sky Sports Premier League's YouTube channel reveal his thoughts: "Cucurella has been fantastic. I'm a big fan. He's the kind of player you'd love to have on your team. He's won over the Chelsea fans." When asked if he'd hate playing against him, Redknapp admitted, "Absolutely! He's a real pest, always kicking and fouling, but in a very effective way."

The debate is now open: is Marc Cucurella the best player at Chelsea right now? Moises Caicedo is a strong contender, but Cucurella's impact has been undeniable. Meanwhile, Jorrel Hato, who signed from Ajax, is waiting in the wings, and with Cucurella suspended for the FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic, Hato has a golden opportunity to impress Rosenior and earn a starting spot in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

What do you think? Is Cucurella the standout player at Chelsea, or does someone else deserve the spotlight? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!