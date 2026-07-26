Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo: Instagram vs Reality of Parenthood with Baby Ziggy (2026)

Jamie Laing offers a candid look at parenthood with wife Sophie Habboo through an Instagram vs. reality post. Laing, who shares a two-month-old son named Ziggy with his wife, shares a video that contrasts the glamour of red carpet events with the everyday realities of new parenthood. The video begins with Sophie in a stunning strapless lace gown, posing for photos at a hotel before the BAFTAs. It then transitions to a more intimate setting, showing Sophie cradling her newborn son, Ziggy, in the hospital. Laing also showcases his multitasking skills during date night, feeding while holding his son, and setting up the pram for a walk. The post includes sweet late-night clips of the couple soothing their son to sleep. Laing's caption, 'Don’t believe everything you see,' serves as a reminder that reality often differs from the curated images we see online. This post comes after the couple shared adorable family photos and announced their upcoming Disney+ parenthood documentary, which will explore their journey from pregnancy to balancing their busy lives. Jamie Laing hinted that baby Ziggy will also appear in the series, sharing 'Ziggy files' on Instagram, showcasing the couple's joy and love for their son. The series, produced by Dorothy St Pictures in association with Jampot Productions, was commissioned by Sean Doyle, Executive Director. Laing also poked fun at his 'dad bod' in a recent Instagram clip, after facing backlash for a 'superwoman' post about his wife. He humorously captioned his post, 'Dad bod era incoming,' lightening the mood with a playful take on his changing physique.