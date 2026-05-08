Jamie Carragher's Take on Arsenal's Success: Set Pieces or Strategic Mastery? (2026)

The Art of Winning: Why Arsenal’s Set Piece Mastery Deserves More Respect

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching a team defy the odds, especially when they do it with a strategy that’s both effective and, let’s be honest, a little unconventional. Arsenal’s current dominance in the Premier League has sparked a debate that’s as fascinating as it is frustrating. Are they truly title contenders, or just a team that’s mastered the art of set pieces? Personally, I think this question misses the point entirely.

The Set Piece Debate: Nonsense or Nuance?



Jamie Carragher recently called out the criticism of Arsenal’s reliance on set pieces as ‘absolute nonsense,’ and I couldn’t agree more. What many people don’t realize is that set pieces are not a fluke—they’re a deliberate, meticulously crafted part of the game. Arsenal’s 21 goals from dead balls this season aren’t just lucky breaks; they’re the result of hours of training, tactical ingenuity, and a deep understanding of their opponents.

From my perspective, the criticism feels like a backhanded compliment. It’s as if saying, ‘Oh, they only won because of set pieces’ diminishes the skill, teamwork, and defensive solidity that have been the hallmarks of Mikel Arteta’s side this season. If you take a step back and think about it, isn’t it impressive that they’ve turned a traditionally undervalued aspect of the game into a weapon?

Arteta’s Tactical Genius



One thing that immediately stands out is Arteta’s ability to adapt. Facing off against the financial might of Manchester City and the tactical brilliance of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Arteta had to find a way to compete. Set pieces became his equalizer, but it’s not like he ignored the rest of the game. Arsenal’s defensive structure, midfield control, and attacking fluidity have all been top-notch.

What this really suggests is that Arteta is a manager who understands the game’s nuances. He’s not just relying on one tactic; he’s built a system where every element complements the other. In my opinion, that’s the mark of a great coach—someone who can maximize their resources, even if it means leaning on something as ‘unfashionable’ as set pieces.

The Broader Implications: Redefining Success in Football



This raises a deeper question: why do we feel the need to discredit certain strategies in football? Is it because they don’t fit our romanticized vision of the ‘beautiful game’? Personally, I think it’s time we stop gatekeeping how teams win. Football is a results-driven sport, and Arsenal’s approach has been nothing short of brilliant.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this debate reflects our broader cultural attitudes toward success. We often celebrate underdogs who win through sheer flair or individual brilliance, but when a team wins through tactical discipline and innovation, we’re quick to dismiss it. Why?

Looking Ahead: Arsenal’s Legacy



If Arsenal do lift the Premier League trophy this season, I guarantee you’ll still hear people say, ‘Yeah, but it was because of set pieces.’ And you know what? That’s fine. In 10 years, when people look back at this team, they’ll remember them as pioneers—a side that redefined what it means to dominate a league.

What makes this particularly fascinating is that Arsenal’s success isn’t just about this season. It’s about the long-term impact of Arteta’s philosophy. If they can sustain this level of performance, they’ll force the football world to rethink how we value different aspects of the game.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on Arsenal’s journey this season, I’m reminded of something Carragher said: ‘There’s no right or wrong way to play football, it’s about being the best at what you do.’ That’s the essence of it. Arsenal haven’t just been good; they’ve been the best at executing their plan.

In my opinion, that’s what makes them worthy champions. So, let’s stop the nonsense and give them the credit they deserve. After all, winning isn’t just about how you play—it’s about finding a way to be better than everyone else. And right now, Arsenal are doing exactly that.