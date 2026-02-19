James Ward-Prowse Burnley Transfer: West Ham Midfielder's Medical, Career & Burnley's Plans (2026)

A Star Midfielder's Future Hangs in the Balance: Is a Shock Move to Burnley on the Cards?

It appears a significant shift is on the horizon for West Ham's James Ward-Prowse! Reports indicate that the experienced midfielder is on the verge of a loan move to fellow Premier League side Burnley, with a medical scheduled for Wednesday. This potential transfer could see the 31-year-old seeking new pastures as Burnley battles to stay in the top flight.

Ward-Prowse joined the Hammers in August 2023 from Southampton, quickly becoming a familiar face and accumulating 78 appearances for the club. His journey in football began at Southampton's academy, where he honed his skills and went on to play an impressive 410 times before his move to West Ham.

But here's where it gets interesting... Ward-Prowse's recent playing time has been notably scarce. He was previously loaned to Nottingham Forest for the 2024-25 season, featuring in 10 matches under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, that spell was cut short during the winter transfer window. Upon his return, he was a regular under former manager Graham Potter, making six appearances this season before Potter's departure in September. Since Nuno Espirito Santo took the helm at West Ham, Ward-Prowse hasn't seen a single minute of action on the pitch.

And this is the part most people miss: Burnley, currently languishing in 19th place in the Premier League, are in desperate need of reinforcements. They find themselves 10 points adrift of safety following a recent draw. While West Ham sits comfortably above them in 18th place, just five points clear of the Clarets, Burnley's manager, Scott Parker, is looking to inject much-needed experience into his squad. He's already brought in young talent like 18-year-old defender Cameron Scott, but the addition of a seasoned player like Ward-Prowse could be a game-changer for their survival hopes.

Now, let's talk about the elephant in the room: Is this a smart move for Ward-Prowse, or a step down? He's a player with a proven track record, known for his set-piece prowess and leadership. Does he deserve more consistent game time, even if it's at the bottom of the league? Or is this a sign of his career winding down? What are your thoughts on this potential transfer? Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to hear your take!