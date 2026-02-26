James McDonnell Leaves Leeds Rhinos for NRL in 2026: What's Next for the Super League Star? (2026)

In a surprising move, Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell is set to embark on a new chapter, leaving the Super League club at the conclusion of the 2026 season. But here's the twist: he's not just changing teams; he's switching hemispheres! McDonnell will be joining his current teammate, Harry Newman, in the vibrant rugby scene of the southern hemisphere, specifically in the NRL.

McDonnell's impact at Leeds has been undeniable. Last year, he played every game, solidifying his place in the Super League Dream Team. His talent was further recognized as he was included in the England training squad for the prestigious Ashes. But the news of his departure raises questions. Will Leeds be able to fill the void he leaves behind?

The forward's journey began at Wigan Warriors, who he joined ahead of the 2023 season. He also gained valuable experience during loan spells with York Knights and Leigh Leopards earlier in his career. Now, as he prepares to move on, the club has already started planning for the future.

Leeds' sporting director, Ian Blease, acknowledged McDonnell's ambitions and praised his dedication, stating that he will give his utmost this season. Blease also mentioned the importance of early planning for the 2027 season. Meanwhile, head coach Brad Arthur expressed disappointment at losing McDonnell but highlighted the opportunity it presents for younger players to step up.

And this is where it gets intriguing: shortly after McDonnell's announcement, Rhinos revealed that forward Keenan Palasia has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of 2029. Palasia, who joined from NRL's Gold Coast Titans, is a key part of the team's strategy for the future.

As Leeds prepares for the upcoming season, the focus will be on maintaining their success while also planning for the inevitable changes ahead. Will McDonnell's departure inspire the team to new heights, or will it leave a gap that's hard to fill? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: the world of rugby is about to witness an exciting shift in talent across the globe.