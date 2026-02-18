James Harden's LA Comeback: Clippers' Rise to Contention (2026)

The journey from despair to hope is truly remarkable, especially when a team appears to be on the ropes but then makes a stunning comeback. And in the NBA, few stories are as compelling as the recent resurgence of the Los Angeles Clippers, powered by star players like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. But here's where it gets controversial: some might argue that this turnaround is just temporary. Is it really possible for the Clippers to climb back into serious playoff contention, or are they simply riding a hot streak? Keep reading to find out.

Less than a month ago, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were struggling at the lower end of the Western Conference standings, with little hope or confidence to cling to. Fast forward to today, and after their latest victory—a 119-105 win over the Washington Wizards at the Intuit Dome—the team has secured their fourth consecutive win. Over this stretch, they’ve claimed 11 wins in 13 games, the best record in the entire NBA during that span. Harden has expressed a strong belief that the Clippers can "come all the way back," a statement that captures both the optimism and the skepticism surrounding their recent form.

Considering how dismal their start was, with a record of just 6 wins and 21 losses and marred by numerous controversies, such a turnaround seems almost unbelievable. Harden reflected on the team's struggles, noting that many teams might crumble under such pressure. He said, "Some teams, when it gets that bad, they just let the wheels fall off," adding that despite the frustrations of losing, his confidence never waned.

The key to their recent success, Harden explained, has been making small adjustments—particularly improving defensively—and maintaining a focus on taking each game step by step. He emphasized the importance of building momentum gradually, especially with the upcoming All-Star break on the horizon. Currently, the Clippers are just half a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff play-in spot, keeping their hopes very much alive.

Star players Harden and Kawhi Leonard are aiming to participate in this year's All-Star weekend, scheduled for February 13-15 at the same Intuit Dome where the Clippers have been shining lately. Both players are strong contenders after their impressive recent performances. Leonard has been averaging 32.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 steals during the team’s 11-2 run, demonstrating why he's considered one of the league’s elite. Harden, meanwhile, is putting up solid numbers with an average of 24.8 points and 7.8 assists.

Harden shared how much he and Leonard interact—"We talk probably more than anybody," he said—highlighting the trust and chemistry they've built. Harden noted that once Leonard “flips the switch,” the team knows it's time to elevate their play. Harden’s role is to facilitate the offense and help get Leonard going, which has contributed to this resurgence. The transformation is so remarkable that Harden described it as a complete 180 from where they started.

In a significant personal milestone, Harden recently surpassed Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, now ranking ninth. This achievement holds special significance for Harden, who grew up in Los Angeles watching O’Neal and other Lakers legends win championships.

Reflecting on his time in Los Angeles, Harden dispelled any doubts about his loyalty to the city. He described being back home as "the opportunity of a lifetime," emphasizing that playing in front of his family, friends, and community is an experience like no other. Despite the social media chatter and the media’s tendency to speculate, Harden remains focused on his mindset. "I'm actually living in it, so I can't get caught up in what people talk about," he said. "I'm from L.A., and I feel blessed to be here."

And this is the part most people miss: does this recent surge mean the Clippers are genuinely back on track, or are they just experiencing a temporary high? The NBA landscape is notoriously unpredictable, and many fans remain skeptical. What do you believe—are the Clippers destined for a deep playoff run or is this just a fleeting moment of brilliance? Share your thoughts below.