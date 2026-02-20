James Harden Passes Shaquille O'Neal for 9th on NBA Scoring List (2026)

The NBA's Scoring Elite: A New Chapter Unveiled

In a thrilling development, James Harden has etched his name into the NBA's history books, surpassing the legendary Shaquille O'Neal to claim the 9th spot on the all-time scoring list. But here's where it gets controversial: Harden's achievement raises questions about the league's evolving dynamics and the impact of modern players on its rich legacy.

On Monday night, as the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Charlotte Hornets, Harden's 3-pointer in the third quarter pushed him past O'Neal's career total of 28,596 points. This milestone is all the more impressive considering Harden achieved it in 1,187 games, compared to O'Neal's 1,207 games over 19 years.

Harden's current season has seen him average an impressive 25.6 points per game, a stat that harks back to his glory days during the 2019-20 season when he averaged a staggering 34.3 points per game and won three consecutive league scoring titles.

However, the road to the next spot on the list is a challenging one. Harden will need to surpass the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points in just 1,045 games over 14 years. And at the top of the list, LeBron James continues to reign supreme with a staggering 42,601 points, a testament to his longevity and dominance.

But Harden's achievements aren't limited to scoring. He recently climbed to 12th place on the all-time assists list and is second only to Stephen Curry in the all-time 3-pointers made category. These feats highlight Harden's well-rounded game and his impact on the modern NBA.

And this is the part most people miss: Harden's ascent up the scoring list is a testament to the evolving nature of the NBA. With each passing season, the league's stars push the boundaries of what's possible, challenging the records set by the giants of the past. It's a constant battle between the old and the new, a battle that keeps the NBA exciting and relevant.

So, what do you think? Is Harden's achievement a sign of the NBA's evolution, or does it diminish the legacy of the game's past greats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your opinions on this ongoing debate.