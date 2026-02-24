James Harden Overtakes Shaquille O'Neal in NBA Scoring History | Harden's Historic 3-Pointer (2026)

In a remarkable achievement that has fans buzzing, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden has officially surpassed Shaquille O'Neal, securing his place as the ninth highest scorer in NBA history.

During a game against the Charlotte Hornets on a Monday night, Harden hit a crucial 3-pointer early in the third quarter, which brought his career total to an impressive 28,598 points. This milestone was reached in his 1,187th regular season game—quite a noteworthy feat compared to O'Neal, who concluded his illustrious career with 28,596 points over the span of 19 years and 1,207 games.

As of this game, Harden's performance this season has been exceptional, averaging 25.6 points per game. This average marks his highest since the 2019-20 season, when he dominated the league with a staggering 34.3 points per game, leading him to claim his last of three consecutive scoring titles.

Harden began the night with a total of 28,582 career points during his 17th season, but the journey ahead towards the next position on the all-time list is quite challenging. The legendary Wilt Chamberlain holds the eighth spot with a phenomenal 31,419 points, achieved in just 1,045 games across 14 seasons. Meanwhile, LeBron James currently reigns as the all-time scoring leader, entering his matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers boasting an astonishing 42,601 points. Following James are the iconic names of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant, each having left an indelible mark on the sport.

In addition to this scoring milestone, Harden has also climbed to the 12th position on the all-time assists list and stands second in history for the most 3-pointers made, trailing only behind the legendary Stephen Curry.

The ascent of James Harden in these rankings not only highlights his individual brilliance but also sparks a conversation about the evolution of the game and how current players stack up against legends of the past. Do you think Harden will continue to climb the all-time scoring list, or will he face too many challenges from emerging talents? Share your thoughts!