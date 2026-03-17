James Gunn's DCU Batman Movie: What's the Latest Update? (2026)

James Gunn Clarifies DCU Batman Movie Status, Debunks Recent Rumors

With anticipation building for next year's The Batman Part II, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, it's easy to overlook another Batman film in the works. DC Studios is developing The Brave and the Bold, a fresh take on the iconic Caped Crusader, set within the main DC Universe canon. This ambitious project, however, presents a unique challenge: managing two simultaneous live-action Batman series. James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has addressed recent speculation, providing an update that has both fans and industry insiders intrigued.

In response to a fan query on Threads, Gunn debunked the rumor that The Brave and the Bold's script was finished and a 2028 release was imminent. He simply stated, 'Fiction, sorry. Screenplay isn’t finished.' This response, while concise, carries significant weight. It indicates that the script is still a work in progress, and the film is not yet ready for pre-production. Gunn's approach to project management is meticulous, ensuring that no film begins production until the screenplay is complete and meets his standards.

Last summer, Gunn confirmed that the script for The Brave and the Bold was in development. This aligns with his commitment to a thorough and thoughtful approach to filmmaking. The vagueness of his latest update suggests that the script could be nearing completion or may require substantial rewrites. Either way, it's clear that The Brave and the Bold is not yet ready for the casting phase.

Gunn's patience is a strategic choice. The presence of Matt Reeves' Batman Epic Crime Saga influences his decision to avoid a simultaneous release with The Batman Part II. He aims to prevent audience confusion and has expressed the challenge of integrating Batman into the broader DCU. By taking his time, Gunn ensures that both projects receive the attention they deserve without unnecessary competition.

The release date for The Brave and the Bold remains uncertain. The rumored 2028 window is a cautious estimate, avoiding a clash with The Batman Part II. However, Reeves' plans for a third Batman film introduce new variables. Gunn's interest in Elseworlds stories is commendable, but it might be wise to wait until Reeves concludes his trilogy. The successful conclusion of The Batman Part II's middle chapter, which faced multiple delays, serves as a reminder of the importance of timing.

Despite the excitement surrounding David Corenswet's Superman, DC Studios remains focused on a measured expansion. The upcoming TV series Lanterns and Gunn's Man of Tomorrow showcase the studio's commitment to quality. Audiences will get a glimpse of Gotham City with Clayface this fall, indicating a continued growth of the franchise. While The Dark Knight may not be part of these immediate plans, the DCU's future is bright, and fans can look forward to a diverse and captivating lineup of projects.