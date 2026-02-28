James Gunn Confirms Wonder Woman's Absence in Man of Tomorrow | DC Universe Updates (2026)

Hold onto your capes, DC fans, because the future of the DC Universe is about to get a major shake-up—and Wonder Woman’s role in it is more uncertain than ever. With James Gunn’s Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, set to hit theaters in 2027, rumors have been swirling about whether Diana Prince will make her grand entrance into the rebooted DCU alongside the Man of Steel. But here’s where it gets controversial: Gunn himself has stepped in to shut down the chatter, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

In a recent social media exchange, Gunn—who also co-heads DC Studios at Warner Bros.—directly addressed fan speculation about Wonder Woman’s potential appearance in Man of Tomorrow. His response? A firm “No.” When asked on Threads if Wonder Woman would join the cast, Gunn flatly dismissed the idea, explaining that the female character currently being cast for the film is not Diana Prince. “My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that’s WW,” he added, suggesting that fans and insiders alike might be jumping to conclusions.

But here’s the part most people miss: While Gunn didn’t explicitly say Wonder Woman won’t ever appear in the DCU’s new timeline, he did clarify that no auditions for the role have taken place. This aligns with his earlier statements that projects like a new Wonder Woman film won’t move forward until the script is perfect. And with Ana Nogueira (Supergirl) penning the script for the next Wonder Woman movie, it’s clear that the process is still in its early stages. So, while a new Wonder Woman is inevitable, don’t expect her to show up in Man of Tomorrow—or anytime soon, for that matter.

What is confirmed? Lars Eidinger will bring the iconic villain Brainiac to life, with David Corenswet returning as Superman and Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as Lex Luthor. The trio is expected to face off against Brainiac’s looming threat, but Wonder Woman won’t be part of that battle—at least not this time around. And let’s not forget: Gal Gadot’s version of the character is officially a thing of the past, as the DCU has fully rebooted, recasting most of its core heroes.

Here’s where it gets even more intriguing: While familiar faces like Jason Momoa are transitioning to new roles (he’s set to play Lobo in Supergirl), the door isn’t entirely closed for Gadot to return in a different capacity. But as Wonder Woman? That mantle will pass to someone new—eventually. The question is, who will it be? And more importantly, how will this new Wonder Woman fit into the larger DCU narrative?

As we await Man of Tomorrow’s 2027 release, one thing is certain: the DC Universe is in the midst of a bold reinvention, and Wonder Woman’s place in it remains one of its biggest mysteries. What do you think? Is Gunn making the right call by holding off on Wonder Woman’s return, or should she have been part of this new era from the start? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s just getting started.