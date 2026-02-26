James Graham's Honest Journey: Overcoming Mental Health & Alcohol Struggles (2026)

Breaking the Silence: James Graham's Powerful Journey to Recovery

In a bold and inspiring move, former Dragons prop James Graham has opened up about his recent battle with mental health and alcohol abuse, revealing a journey that many can relate to but few dare to discuss.

Graham, a man known for his honesty and openness, has never shied away from difficult conversations. He has previously shared his struggles with anxiety and depression, but the events of 2025 pushed him to take a bold step towards recovery.

"The past year has been incredibly challenging," Graham shared on The Bye Round podcast. "There are various reasons for this, but I felt it was time to seek help."

But here's where it gets controversial... Graham disclosed that he spent a week in a mental health facility, a decision he made while trying to balance his personal well-being with the demands of his career. "I couldn't afford to be away for the recommended three weeks," he explained. "Even disappearing for a week was a challenge."

And this is the part most people miss: Graham's internal struggle with the fear of being judged. "I didn't want people to know," he admitted. "But why should I care? It's a question I'm still grappling with."

In an effort to encourage more men to speak openly about their struggles, Graham shared a powerful moment with his childhood friend. "He said something that really hit home," Graham recalled. "'I worry about you when I don't hear from you,' he told me. It made me realize I needed to take control."

Graham's story is a reminder that seeking help is a sign of strength, and that we should all feel empowered to prioritize our mental health. So, what do you think? Is it time to break the stigma around men's mental health? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!