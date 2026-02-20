James Cameron Leaves the US Permanently: Why New Zealand Won His Heart (2026)

James Cameron, the renowned director behind blockbuster hits like Avatar, has made a bold move, leaving the United States for good. In an exclusive interview, Cameron reveals his decision to relocate to New Zealand, citing the country's exceptional handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason. He describes the US under Donald Trump as a chaotic and divisive environment, stating, 'It's like watching a car crash over and over.'

Cameron's decision to become a New Zealand citizen is not just a personal one; it reflects a growing trend among film industry elites. The director explains that he and his wife purchased a farm in the country in 2011 and decided to make the move permanent post-pandemic. New Zealand's impressive vaccination rates and its ability to eliminate the virus twice have been pivotal in their choice.

In a recent interview, Cameron emphasized the stark contrast between New Zealand and the US in terms of public health and societal cohesion. He stated, 'New Zealand is a place where people are sane, and they believe in science. In contrast, the US is extremely polarized, with a declining vaccination rate of 62%.' This sentiment resonates with many, as evidenced by the increasing number of celebrities leaving the US, including George Clooney, Jim Jarmusch, and Rosie O'Donnell, who have all cited Trump's presidency as a key factor in their decisions.

