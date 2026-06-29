James Bowen's Last-Minute Ride: Clarence House Chase Victory with Jonbon (2026)

In a thrilling twist of fate, James Bowen seized the opportunity to shine in the Clarence House Chase, filling in for the injured Harry Cobden. With a powerful performance, he guided Jonbon to victory, making up for a previous narrow loss in the same race. But here's where it gets controversial—was it pure skill or a stroke of luck? The race had its fair share of drama, with Bowen struggling midway through and facing a messy jump, but he managed to turn it around.

Bowen's determination paid off as he and Jonbon, a 6-1 shot, overtook the long-time leader Thistle Ask at the second-last fence, eventually winning by a comfortable margin of three lengths. This triumph was a redemption story for Bowen, who had previously fallen short in this race. And this is the part most people miss—the emotional journey of a rider overcoming adversity.

Jonbon's impressive record remained intact, finishing first or second in every race. The betting odds for the Champion Chase were adjusted accordingly, with Coral offering 10-1. However, the race saw only two finishers, with Gidleigh Park pulling up and Il Etait Temps, the 2-5 favorite, crashing out at the second-last fence, leaving the crowd in suspense.

The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March promises more excitement, with Marine Nationale leading the betting odds at 7-4. But will Jonbon's impressive form continue? Only time will tell.

For more racing action, check out Imperial Saint's remarkable win in the Peter Marsh Chase, defying the odds, and Old Park Star's dominant performance in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. These races showcase the unpredictable nature of the sport, leaving fans eager for more.

And don't forget to take advantage of the best free bets available at racingpost.com/freebets. Stay tuned for more thrilling racing stories!