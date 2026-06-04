James Beard Nominee Jayd Bun: Insider Tips for Ordering Authentic Chinese Buns! (2026)

Jayd Bun, a James Beard nominee, is a takeout-only restaurant renowned for its authentic, homemade Chinese buns, dumplings, and noodles. Located in South Kingstown, it has gained popularity for its delicious food and community support. The owners, Joe and Annie Parisi, are recognized for their commitment to providing free meals to those in need. Jayd Bun's success is evident through its social media presence, as it was recently named Restaurant of the Year at the 2025 Anchors awards. However, the restaurant's takeout-only model and the need for advance planning make it a unique dining experience. Customers must order online one to five days in advance, and there may still be a wait upon arrival. The menu showcases Annie's homestyle and street food influences from Tianjin, China, with dishes like Sweet Chili Jin Jins (dumplings filled with savory shredded chicken and vegetables) and Spicy Yo Po (hearty noodles with a savory sauce). Jayd Bun offers a range of options, including pork buns, veggie buns, and snacks like scallion pancakes. The restaurant is a social media sensation, with photos and reels of their photogenic bao buns frequently shared on Instagram and TikTok. While the food can be enjoyed in the car, some diners choose to visit nearby breweries like Whaler's Brewing Company or Sons of Liberty Distillery, which welcome takeout orders. Jayd Bun's commitment to community and its unique dining experience make it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts in Rhode Island.