Jamal Murray Carries Nuggets Amid Injuries: Last Starter Standing vs Cavaliers (2026)

Jamal Murray, the Point Guard, is the sole starter for the injury-hit Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' injury woes have intensified, with the team now lacking a healthy center after the loss of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and backup Jonas Valanciunas. The situation has left the Nuggets in a challenging position, as they prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Denver Nuggets' injury crisis has taken a turn for the worse, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and backup Jonas Valanciunas joining the sidelined players. This leaves point guard Jamal Murray as the sole starter for the team, who scored 34 points and had seven assists in a 113-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nuggets coach David Adelman expressed his concerns, stating, 'There's no complaining, but it's a mystery what will happen.' The team is now relying on rookie forward DaRon Holmes II to fill the center position, who struggled in his first game, picking up two fouls in the first 81 seconds.

The Nuggets' core players, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun, are also out with injuries, leaving Denver without players averaging a combined 80 points. Despite the setbacks, the Nuggets have maintained a strong record of 23-11, which is the third-best in the Western Conference.

Jamal Murray has been a steady performer, averaging career-highs of 25.4 points and 6.9 assists. He is also logging a team-best 35.3 minutes per game and is aiming for his first All-Star appearance. However, Murray is playing through a left ankle sprain, which is a concern for Adelman, who is in his first full season as the Nuggets' coach.

Adelman emphasized the importance of keeping Murray in the lineup, stating, 'It's my biggest worry because Jamal is a concern.' The team is closely monitoring Murray's condition and maintaining open communication with the medical staff to ensure his well-being.