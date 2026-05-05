Jalen Brunson & OG Anunoby Lead Knicks to Thrilling Win Over Pelicans | NBA Highlights (2026)

Hold onto your seats, basketball fans—it's the kind of game that keeps you on the edge until the final buzzer, where the New York Knicks pulled off a heart-pounding 130-125 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans on a Monday night showdown that had everyone talking! But here's where it gets controversial: was this a testament to superstar brilliance, or did defensive lapses hand the win to New York? Let's dive into the details and see what really unfolded on the court.

Jalen Brunson was the undisputed hero, wrapping up his stellar night with a 28-point, 10-assist masterpiece that included a slick driving floater and a clutch layup in the last 1:06 of the game. This propelled the Knicks to a late surge that sealed the deal. For those new to the NBA lingo, a driving floater is when a player cuts toward the basket, fakes out defenders, and gently floats the ball into the hoop—it's a move that requires pinpoint timing and finesse, much like a dancer executing a perfect pirouette under pressure.

Teammate OG Anunoby wasn't far behind, churning out 23 points and snagging 11 rebounds to anchor the Knicks' defense and offense. Mohamed Diawara, making just his third career start, shattered personal records with a career-high 18 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks are now riding a hot streak, having won three games in a row—imagine the momentum building like a snowball rolling downhill, gaining speed with each victory.

On the other side, the Pelicans put up a fierce fight, but it wasn't enough to stop their losing skid, which now stretches to four straight defeats. Zion Williamson led the charge with a season-high 32 points, showcasing why he's one of the league's most explosive big men. Saddiq Bey and Jordan Poole each poured in 26 points, and Trey Murphy III chipped in 21, proving New Orleans had plenty of firepower to keep things competitive.

The game was a back-and-forth affair where neither team ever pulled ahead by more than 10 points. It started with a scoring frenzy in the first half, when both squads were shooting at an impressive 50% or better—think of it as a high-octane shootout where every possession felt like a chance to ignite the crowd. By halftime, the Pelicans held a slim 75-72 edge. And this is the part most people miss: with just 3:36 remaining, the score knotted at 117 after a series of traded three-pointers between Poole and Brunson, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

Brunson grabbed his own missed three-pointer—demonstrating that hustle and determination—and converted a running floater along the baseline to push New York ahead 124-121 with 1:06 left. Williamson answered with free throws, but Brunson countered immediately with a driving layup, and Deuce McBride iced the win by sinking four free throws in the final 16 seconds. For beginners wondering about free throws, they're like penalty shots in soccer—uncontested chances from the foul line that can make or break a game, especially in crunch time.

Diawara, who had never scored more than five points in a single game before, racked up 13 by the end of the first quarter alone—a breakout moment that could signal bigger things for the young Frenchman. Meanwhile, Bey exploded for 23 points in that same opening period, highlighting his scoring prowess.

One notable absence for the Pelicans was guard Jose Alvarado, a native New Yorker who missed the game due to a two-game suspension from a heated altercation on Saturday night with Phoenix's Mark Williams. And here's a point that sparks debate: are suspensions for on-court fights too lenient or too harsh? Some argue they keep the game civil, while others say star players should face stricter penalties to deter such incidents—after all, isn't passion part of what makes basketball thrilling?

Looking ahead, the Knicks head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Wednesday night, while the Pelicans travel to Chicago for a matchup with the Bulls on the same evening.

What do you think—did Brunson's heroics earn the Knicks this win, or were the Pelicans' defensive breakdowns the real culprit? And on that suspension for Alvarado, is it fair, or does it unfairly handicap a team? Drop your opinions in the comments below; I'd love to hear your take!