Jai Opetaia Signs with Zuffa Boxing: Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion's Next Move! (2026)

In a stunning development, the boxing world is abuzz with the news that Zuffa Boxing has secured the signature of the undefeated Jai Opetaia, the lineal, Ring, and IBF cruiserweight champion. This move marks a significant milestone for Zuffa, solidifying its position in the sport.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the boxing community, as Opetaia, with an impressive 29-0 record and 23 KOs, is a force to be reckoned with. The 30-year-old southpaw from Sydney, now based on Australia's Gold Coast, had a remarkable 2025, winning all three of his fights inside the distance against unbeaten opponents. His most recent victory, a brutal knockout of IBF mandatory challenger Huseyin Cinkara on December 6, showcased his undeniable talent.

But here's where it gets controversial: Opetaia's signing with Zuffa comes with a twist. The boxer is still determined to unify the cruiserweight division, but Zuffa has shown little interest in collaborating with sanctioning bodies. This raises the question: Can Opetaia's dream of collecting all the belts be realized under Zuffa's banner?

Zuffa, meanwhile, has its upcoming events planned, with three dates set for its new series on Paramount+. However, none of the fighters signed so far are associated with any sanctioning bodies, aligning with Zuffa's stance. This approach has sparked curiosity and debate among fans and experts alike.

Opetaia, currently in his second stint as IBF titlist, has been the division's lineal and RING champion since his 2022 victory over Mairis Briedis. His journey hasn't been without challenges, as he was stripped of the IBF belt during his first reign for facing an unranked opponent. Despite this setback, he reclaimed the title and has since defended it four times, all by knockout.

As Opetaia's career continues to soar, the boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome of this unique partnership. Will Zuffa support Opetaia's quest for unification, or will their differing approaches create a rift? Only time will tell. And this is the part most people miss: Opetaia's story began at the 2012 London Olympics, where he represented Australia at just 16 years old, becoming the youngest boxer from his country to compete at that level.

The author, Jake Donovan, an award-winning journalist and former senior writer for BoxingScene, invites readers to share their thoughts on this intriguing development. Will Zuffa's strategy pay off, or is Opetaia's unification dream at risk? The comments section awaits your insights!