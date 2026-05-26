Jai Opetaia's Take on Ramirez vs Benavidez: Who Will Weigh In at 200lbs? (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: the cruiserweight division is about to witness a fight that could redefine the landscape of boxing—and Jai Opetaia has a front-row seat to the drama. But here’s where it gets controversial: Opetaia, the cruiserweight world champion, has been vocal about his desire for title unifications, yet unified champion Gilberto Ramirez is sidestepping him to face David Benavidez instead. Now, Opetaia is sharing his thoughts on this highly anticipated matchup, and his take might surprise you.

Since Ramirez unified the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles with a victory over Chris Billam-Smith in November 2024, Opetaia has been relentless in his pursuit of a showdown. However, those hopes are fading fast. And this is the part most people miss: Opetaia’s recent signing with Zuffa Boxing could complicate matters further, as the promotion is likely to prioritize in-house fights, potentially risking his IBF cruiserweight world title in the process.

Stepping outside the Zuffa bubble, the Ramirez vs. Benavidez fight is shaping up to be the most electrifying clash at 200lbs since Oleksandr Usyk vacated the division in 2018. Scheduled for Cinco De Mayo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this bout has fans and fighters alike on the edge of their seats. Speaking to The Ring, Opetaia weighed in on the matchup, revealing he’s leaning towards David Benavidez, despite the latter’s significant 25lb weight jump.

Here’s the kicker: Opetaia points out that both fighters are moving up in weight, making it a surprisingly even matchup. 'It’s crazy that two light-heavyweights are fighting for a cruiserweight world title right now,' he noted. 'They’re both adjusting to the weight, so I see it as a fair fight.' While he acknowledges Ramirez’s skill, Opetaia is drawn to Benavidez’s mindset and hunger. 'He’s younger, more driven, and seems like he’s fighting for something bigger,' Opetaia explained. 'That’s why I’m leaning towards him, but honestly, I just want this fight to happen so I can face the winner next.'

The Ramirez vs. Benavidez showdown isn’t just about the cruiserweight title—it’s a battle of ambition, legacy, and weight class boundaries. But here’s the question that’ll spark debate: Is Benavidez’s hunger enough to overcome Ramirez’s experience? Or will the unified champion prove too much for the rising star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one fight where every opinion counts.