Jacob Elordi's Northern Accent Transformation for Wuthering Heights | Behind the Scenes (2026)

From the sun-drenched shores of Brisbane to the windswept moors of Yorkshire, how does an actor truly embody a character so far removed from their own reality? For Jacob Elordi, the star stepping into the brooding shoes of Heathcliff in the much-anticipated Wuthering Heights film, the secret might just be found in the most unexpected of places: his bathtub!

"I just practice it in the bath, over and over and over and over," Elordi revealed, explaining his unique approach to mastering a Northern English accent. He’s particularly fond of the phonetic nuances, noting, "I like the meks and the teks, instead of take. I like the M-E-K, T-E-K." This dedication to vocal craft is certainly impressive for the 28-year-old actor, who hails from Australia.

This new cinematic rendition of Emily Brontë’s classic novel sees Elordi sharing the screen with fellow Aussie Margot Robbie, who takes on the role of Cathy. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film has already stirred up a buzz, not just for its star power but also for controversy surrounding its casting and hints of BDSM-inspired themes. But despite any debate, the premiere in a rain-soaked Leicester Square, London, was a spectacle, with throngs of adoring fans clamoring for a glimpse of the two global superstars.

The very atmosphere of Leicester Square was transformed to evoke the wild, untamed beauty of the Yorkshire moors, complete with a charcoal black carpet that perfectly complemented the film's gothic aesthetic.

Adding to the star-studded lineup was singer Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. The 33-year-old artist has composed the soundtrack for the film, contributing tracks like "Chains Of Love" and "House." Peering out from beneath a delicate pink veil, she shared her enthusiasm for the project. "Honestly, [it was] really, really fun. I always like to work in polar opposites. And so this was, honestly, a dream project to me," she admitted. Her musical inspirations for the film draw from a rich tapestry of artists, including "Shakespeares Sister to The Cure, to obviously Kate Bush," a nod to the legendary singer-songwriter who famously penned her debut single, "Wuthering Heights," as a teenager.

But here's where it gets interesting: Charli XCX is also set to star in a satirical film, The Moment, which delves into the cultural impact of her own recent album. However, she expressed a clear desire to move on from her "Brat summer" era. "Yes. Let's put it in the ground. I'm ready," she declared.

Margot Robbie, known for her captivating role as Barbie, was a vision in a striking, corseted gothic gown and a matching choker. Adding a poignant touch, she wore a replica of Charlotte Brontë's own bracelet, rumored to have been intricately woven from the hair of Charlotte's sisters, Emily and Anne. Robbie, who also serves as a producer, is no stranger to immersive dressing, having famously embodied the iconic plastic doll for her press tours.

And this is the part most people miss: the deep bond that seems to have formed between Robbie and Elordi during filming has sparked much discussion. Their matching signet rings have fueled speculation, though some have dismissed their closeness as a mere publicity tactic. Elordi himself emphatically confirmed reports of leaving flowers for Robbie on Valentine's Day, stating, "Yes." When asked if their shared Australian heritage played a role in their connection, Robbie agreed, "Yeah, it was certainly nice to work with someone who's from somewhere so close to where I'm from." However, she emphasized that the entire cast and crew experienced a profound sense of camaraderie, united by their shared excitement in bringing Fennell's vision to life.

Emerald Fennell, the visionary behind Promising Young Woman and Saltburn (which also featured Elordi and gained notoriety for its memorable bathtub scene), has written, directed, and produced this new Wuthering Heights. Early audience reactions from test screenings have been varied, with some noting a particularly shocking opening scene. However, initial social media responses have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with critics hailing it as a "rip-roaring, bodice-ripping crowd-pleaser" and a masterful capture of "the breathtaking ache and essence of desire."

Robbie believes that despite the film's provocative reputation, audiences will be surprised by its emotional depth. "I know there's been a lot of talk about it being provocative, but I think it's emotional more than anything. It's very romantic. It's very epic. It's like large scale filmmaking, very cinematic," she explained.

Set in the 18th Century, Wuthering Heights is a timeless saga of desire, obsession, and retribution, chronicling the passionate and destructive affair between the wild Catherine Earnshaw and the enigmatic Heathcliff. It stands as one of literature's most enduring, albeit tragic, love stories. However, the casting of Robbie, 35, as Cathy, who is a teenager in the novel, and Elordi as Heathcliff, described as "dark-skinned" with ambiguous ancestry in Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, has been a point of contention for some.

Fennell has previously defended her casting choices, emphasizing her unique interpretation of the story. "The great thing about this movie is that it could be made every year and it would still be so moving and so interesting," she stated, advocating for the timeless relevance and adaptability of Brontë's work.

This is not the first time Wuthering Heights has graced the silver screen. Notable adaptations include the 2011 film by Andrea Arnold, the 1992 version starring Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes, and a 2009 TV adaptation featuring Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. The new film also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Owen Cooper as a young Heathcliff, alongside Alison Oliver, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

The new Wuthering Heights is set to be released in UK cinemas on February 13th.

What do you think about the casting choices for this new adaptation? Does Jacob Elordi's dedication to the accent impress you, or do you believe casting should more closely mirror the original descriptions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!