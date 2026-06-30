Jacob deGrom's Spring Training Update: Imminent Cactus League Debut | MLB News (2026)

Get Ready for Jacob deGrom's Spring Debut: A Closer Look

The New York Rangers' star pitcher, Jacob deGrom, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Cactus League. According to manager Skip Schumaker, deGrom recently threw a 30-pitch side session, indicating he's on track for his first game appearance 'really soon'.

Despite being in peak physical condition, the Rangers are taking a cautious approach with the 37-year-old right-hander. Schumaker explains that deGrom has been gradually building up his pitching through bullpen sessions and live batting practice, ensuring he stays in sync with the team's other rotation contenders. This strategic progression means deGrom is expected to make around 3-4 appearances in games before the end of spring training.

With these preparations, deGrom is poised to start the Rangers' first series of the season in Philadelphia, which begins later this month. This strategic approach not only showcases the team's commitment to deGrom's long-term success but also highlights their dedication to managing his workload effectively.

Stay tuned as RotoWire brings you all the latest updates on deGrom's journey back to the mound. Sign up now to unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools and gain a competitive edge in your league!