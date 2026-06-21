Jacob Bethell's Maiden Century in Ashes 2025-26: England's Silver Lining in Sydney (2026)

The Ashes 2025-26: Jacob Bethell's Century in Sydney

A Silver Lining for England

By

Chief Cricket Correspondent at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Updated 1 hour ago

In the fifth Test of the Ashes series, played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England faced a challenging situation. Despite a strong start, with Joe Root scoring 160 and Ben Brook 84, Australia's bowlers, led by Neser and Webster, dominated the day, reducing England to 302-8 by the close of play.

However, a turning point emerged in the form of Jacob Bethell's maiden century. The 22-year-old, in his sixth Test, showcased exceptional batting skills, scoring an unbeaten 142. His performance provided a glimmer of hope for England, who were trailing by 119 runs at the end of the fourth day.

Bethell's century was a testament to his talent and determination. It was a much-needed boost for the team, especially after a series of setbacks, including Ben Stokes' injury and the loss of key wickets. Despite the challenges, Bethell's performance stood out, and he became the hero of the hour for the boisterous Barmy Army.

The match took an intriguing turn as Australia's all-rounder, Cameron Green, dismissed Bethell with a vicious blow to the head. This incident highlighted the physical demands of the game and the vulnerability of even the most skilled players.

The final day of the match saw a series of dramatic events. Ben Stokes, England's captain, left the field with a groin injury, further diminishing England's chances. Australia's bowlers, led by Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, continued their dominance, reducing England to 23 runs for the final three wickets.

Despite the loss, Bethell's century will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the series. His performance not only showcased his batting prowess but also raised questions about England's selection process, which had previously been criticized for its delay in recognizing his potential.

The Ashes 2025-26 will be remembered as a turning point in Bethell's career, marking his transition from a promising talent to a bona fide Test batter. His contribution provided a silver lining for England, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak tour.