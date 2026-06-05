Jackie Young's Historic $1.19M Deal: Aces Lock Down Star Amid A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray Free Agency (2026)

The world of women's basketball is abuzz with the news that Jackie Young, a key member of the Las Vegas Aces' dominant trio, is set to stay with the team for another season. This development comes amidst the impending free agency of her fellow Aces stars, A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

The Aces' Big Three: A Winning Formula

The Las Vegas Aces have dominated the WNBA in recent years, thanks in large part to their formidable 'Big Three' of Young, Wilson, and Gray. Together, they've led the team to three championships, solidifying their status as one of the most successful trios in the league's history. Young's performance last season was particularly impressive, averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists per game, and she stepped up her game even further in the postseason, averaging 20.4 points and 5.5 assists.

A Well-Deserved Pay Raise

Young's new contract, a one-year deal worth $1.19 million, represents a significant pay raise from her previous two-year contract. This increase is a direct result of the new collective bargaining agreement, which has brought about positive changes for WNBA players. Personally, I think it's fantastic to see players like Young, who have contributed so much to their teams' success, being rewarded financially. It's a step towards closing the pay gap that has long existed between men's and women's sports.

The Future of the Aces' Dynasty

With Young's contract finalized, the focus now shifts to A'ja Wilson, who is expected to receive a supermax deal from the Aces. Wilson's commitment to the team and the city of Las Vegas is evident in her recent statements, where she expressed her desire to stay and continue leading the Aces to more championships. This stability within the Aces' core trio is a rare and valuable asset in the WNBA, where player movement is often frequent.

A Deeper Look at the Aces' Success

The Aces' success goes beyond the talent of their 'Big Three'. The team has built a strong culture and a winning mentality, which has allowed them to consistently perform at a high level. This culture of excellence is something that many teams strive for but few achieve. It's a testament to the Aces' organization and coaching staff that they've been able to create an environment where players thrive and perform at their best.

The Impact of the New CBA

The new collective bargaining agreement has not only resulted in increased player salaries but has also brought about other positive changes. For instance, it has helped avoid schedule changes for the 2026 season, ensuring a more stable and predictable schedule for players and fans alike. This stability is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the WNBA.

Conclusion: A Bright Future for the Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are poised to continue their dominance in the WNBA with the retention of Jackie Young and the expected re-signing of A'ja Wilson. This stability within their core group of players, combined with a strong organizational culture, puts them in a great position for future success. As a fan of women's basketball, I'm excited to see what the Aces can achieve in the upcoming season and beyond.