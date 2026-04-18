Jackie Kennedy's Secret Jewelry Easter Eggs in Love Story | Apollo Earrings & More! (2026)

In the world of television and film, it's often the subtle details that add layers of depth and intrigue to a story. Such is the case with the recent series 'Love Story,' where a pair of earrings worn by Naomi Watts, portraying the iconic Jackie Kennedy, has sparked curiosity and fascination.

The scene in question, from Episode 6 titled 'The Wedding,' showcases a dinner between Caroline Kennedy and her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr. It's a seemingly ordinary moment, but the choice of jewelry worn by Caroline holds a hidden significance.

The Apollo Earrings: A Personal and Historical Connection

These long gold earrings, designed by Ilias Lalaounis, were a 40th birthday gift from Jackie's husband, Aristotle Onassis. The design itself is a nod to the Apollo moon landing, a momentous event in human history. The hand-hammered gold spheres evoke the lunar landscape, making these earrings not just a fashion statement but a personal memento of a specific era in Jackie's life.

A Subtle Tribute and a Story Within a Story

Costume designer Rudy Mance reveals that including these earrings in the scene was a deliberate 'Easter egg.' Jackie wasn't often photographed wearing them, so their appearance on Caroline becomes a subtle tribute. Mance suggests that Caroline might have kept a few pieces of her mother's jewelry as mementos, and this scene offers a glimpse into that personal connection.

The Power of Jewelry as a Storytelling Device

The earrings, inspired by the moon landing, reflect Jackie's personal history and her connection to a significant global event. Their inclusion in the series adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, showcasing how jewelry can transcend its decorative function and become a powerful storytelling tool.

A Cultural Phenomenon and Its Impact

The influence of 'Love Story' extends beyond its narrative. With the show's popularity, we see a resurgence of interest in the Apollo earrings. This phenomenon highlights how art can inspire and influence fashion and design, bringing historical moments and personal stories to the forefront of popular culture.

Conclusion: The Enduring Legacy of an Icon

Jackie Kennedy's style and personal story continue to captivate and inspire generations. Through subtle details like these earrings, we gain a deeper understanding of her life and the impact she had on those around her. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful stories are told through the smallest of details.