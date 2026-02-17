Jack van Poortvliet Returns: Leicester Tigers vs Saracens Gallagher PREM Match Preview (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Leicester Tigers prepare to face Saracens in a Gallagher Premiership clash that promises to be nothing short of electrifying! But here’s where it gets even more exciting: Jack van Poortvliet, the dynamic scrum-half, is making his long-awaited return to the starting XV after recovering from injury. His last start? Back on October 11 against Northampton Saints. Since then, he’s been easing back into action from the bench, but now he’s ready to reclaim his spot in the lineup. And this is the part most people miss—his presence could be the game-changer Leicester needs to outmaneuver Saracens’ formidable aerial and physical threats.

The stage is set for a 3 PM kickoff on Sunday at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, and while tickets are limited, there’s still a chance to secure your spot for this high-stakes encounter. But that’s not all—Sam Williams is set to make his first Gallagher Premiership start for the club, while James Thompson and Orlando Bailey join the starting lineup, adding fresh energy to the squad. And here’s where it gets controversial: With Tommy Reffell sidelined due to concussion protocols, Williams steps into the spotlight after impressing with his defensive physicality and work rate. Is this the beginning of a new era for Leicester’s back row? Only time will tell.

In the reserves, Emeka Ilione makes his highly anticipated return from injury, having been out since late October. His impact in training has been immediate, not just through his physical prowess but also his vocal leadership. Joining him on the bench are Ollie Allan, Will Wand, and Charlie Clare, all ready to make their mark when called upon.

Geoff Parling, Leicester’s forward coach, shared his thoughts: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Emeka back into the 23—his presence has already lifted the team. As for Saracens, we know they bring a unique blend of aerial dominance and physicality, and we’re eager to test ourselves against them.’

Leicester Tigers Lineup:

15. Freddie Steward (120 appearances)

14. Adam Radwan (22)

13. Izaia Perese (19)

12. Orlando Bailey (10)

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins (59)

10. Billy Searle (12)

9. Jack van Poortvliet (101)

1. Nicky Smith (34)

2. Jamie Blamire (10)

3. Joe Heyes (171)

4. Cameron Henderson (75)

5. Ollie Chessum (74)

6. James Thompson (10)

7. Sam Williams (8)

8. Olly Cracknell (73)

Substitutes:

16. Charlie Clare (134)

17. Tarek Haffar (9)

18. Will Hurd (60)

19. Emeka Ilione (54)

20. Joaquin Moro (12)

21. Ollie Allan (12)

22. Will Wand (22)

23. Gabriel Hamer-Webb (4)

