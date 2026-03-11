Jack Smith's Bold Testimony: What to Expect in His Showdown with Trump (2026)

Jack Smith, the former special counsel, is unfazed by Donald Trump's threats, his legal team asserts ahead of Thursday's testimony. Smith, who faced criticism for his role in bringing criminal indictments against a president, is prepared for the political theater that awaits him. With Trump's repeated calls for Smith's criminal prosecution, the former special counsel must navigate a delicate balance between providing Congress with detailed answers and adhering to court secrecy rules. Smith's previous testimony before the House Judiciary Committee lasted over eight hours, and he is expected to face long speeches and intense questioning. The special counsel's office has already faced scrutiny, with at least three prosecutors speaking to lawmakers and one, Thomas Windom, facing a criminal referral for his answers. Despite the challenges, Smith's legal team believes he has nothing to hide and is ready to describe his work in the Justice Department.