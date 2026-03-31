Jack Miller EXPLAINS: How Michelin Tyre SWUNG MotoGP Towards V4 Engines! (2026)

Jack Miller Unveils the Secret Behind Yamaha's MotoGP Shift to V4 - An Exclusive Insight

In a recent interview, Jack Miller, a renowned figure in the MotoGP world, revealed the pivotal factor that influenced Yamaha's decision to switch to V4 engines. Miller, known for his racing prowess with Honda, Ducati, and KTM, attributed the shift to Michelin's rear tyre evolution.

Yamaha, a dominant force with Inline-powered M1 bikes, has won eight rider titles, including the recent 2021 championship with Fabio Quartararo. However, the team is now embracing a new era, transitioning to V4 engines in 2026. When asked about the turning point, Miller shared his insights with Crash.net.

"The rear tyre is the game-changer," Miller stated. "It's been a gradual evolution, but Michelin's advancements in this area have been leaning towards V4 capabilities."

Miller explained that the rear tyre's performance has a narrow operating range. To unlock its full potential, riders must utilize it for stopping, mid-corner navigation, and acceleration. However, overloading it can lead to unpredictable results.

"It's a delicate balance," he continued. "When it's in the right zone, it's incredible. Some bikes can be 'on' one weekend and 'off' the next."

Miller's observations highlight the variability in MotoGP form from one race to another. He noted that Yamaha's performance is particularly influenced by track conditions and the ability to use soft rear tyres. When grip is limited or others struggle with soft tyres, Yamaha tends to excel.

"We don't get the full benefit of the soft tyre like others," Miller explained. "But when we're not using it, we don't notice the difference as much."

The challenge for Yamaha is now to surpass rivals who have been racing with V4 technology for a decade. Miller expressed confidence in Yamaha's capabilities, emphasizing their commitment to the new project.

"They've gone all-in," he assured. "And they've been working tirelessly on this project for the past 18 months, and it will continue for the next 24 months."

Looking ahead, Yamaha is also developing an 850cc Pirelli-shod machine for the 2027 regulations, a strategic move to maintain competitiveness. Miller believes this decision showcases Yamaha's proactive approach to staying ahead in the sport.

"They had to adapt," he said. "This move ensures they have valuable data and insights for the future."

As the 2026 MotoGP testing commences with the Sepang Shakedown, the focus will be on Yamaha's progress and the impact of Michelin's rear tyre advancements. The sport awaits the results of this strategic shift, with Miller's insights providing a fascinating glimpse into the world of MotoGP engineering.