Jack Hughes' Golden Goal: A Bloody Smile and a Historic Moment (2026)

Jack Hughes' golden goal against Canada in Milan was a moment that will forever be etched in American hockey history. The New Jersey Devils center's performance was nothing short of extraordinary, but it was his shattered smile that stole the show. Hughes' teeth were knocked out by a high stick from Canada's Sam Bennett, but he didn't let it slow him down. Instead, he delivered a high stick of his own, nullifying the remainder of the power play. The moment was reminiscent of Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith eating a Patrick Marleau slap shot during the 2010 Western Conference final, where Keith lost seven teeth but only missed seven minutes of game time. Despite the injury, Hughes didn't miss a shift, and his performance in Milan was nothing short of heroic. He started the tournament as a fourth-liner for Team USA, having scored just one goal in his last 18 NHL games with the Devils. But in Milan, he had four goals and three assists, with his last shot being the biggest of them all. His brother, Quinn Hughes, praised his mental toughness and love for the game, calling him an 'American hero'. The shattered smile may be remembered, but it's the goal that will forever be etched in hockey history. So, the next time you see a hockey player with a missing tooth, remember Jack Hughes and his golden goal.