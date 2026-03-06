Jack Boyle's Chance to Shine: Ireland's Loosehead Prop Crisis Explained (2026)

Bernard Jackman believes that Jack Boyle's injury crisis presents an opportunity for him to shine on the international stage. Boyle, a 23-year-old prop, has been in the spotlight after injuries to his Leinster and Ireland teammates, Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy. Porter, Ireland's first-choice loosehead, suffered a calf injury, while McCarthy's foot injury could keep him out for longer. Boyle, who missed a recent game due to a shoulder injury, is expected to return within a week or two, offering a chance to showcase his talent.

Jackman highlights Boyle's potential, noting that he made his Ireland debut during the Six Nations and performed well on the summer tour of Georgia and Portugal. However, he has faced competition from McCarthy, who has taken the number 1 jersey this season. Boyle was part of the squad for the Autumn Nations Series but didn't play. Jackman predicts Boyle will start for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against France, despite his recent injury.

The article also discusses the injury situation of Porter and McCarthy, with Jackman expressing disappointment over their prolonged absence. He mentions that Boyle is in a competitive spot, as McCarthy has proven himself special. The battle for the loosehead position in the Ireland squad is open, with options like Finlay Bealham, Tom O'Toole, Michael Milne, and Jeremy Loughman. Jackman suggests that John Fogarty, the scrum coach, aims to improve Ireland's scrum performance, which could impact the selection process.

