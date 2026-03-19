Jacinda Ardern's Move to Australia: Ex-NZ PM House Hunting in Sydney (2026)

Could one of the world’s most admired leaders be swapping the Kiwi lifestyle for Aussie shores? Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is reportedly considering a move to Australia, sparking curiosity and speculation about her next chapter. But here’s where it gets intriguing: after stepping down from office in 2023 and spending time in the US and UK, Ardern and her husband, television presenter Clarke Gayford, have been spotted house-hunting in Sydney’s picturesque northern beaches. This isn’t just a casual visit—the couple has been seen viewing properties in beachside suburbs like Curl Curl and Freshwater, dining at local spots, and even attending community events in Gerringong. But is this a permanent move, or just a temporary escape?

Ardern, who made history as the world’s youngest female head of government in 2017, left an indelible mark on global leadership. Her swift action on gun control after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings and her compassionate handling of the Covid-19 pandemic earned her international acclaim. Now, as she steps into a quieter life, the question remains: why Australia? Could it be the allure of a larger media industry for Gayford, who’s expressed challenges in New Zealand’s smaller market? Or perhaps it’s the family-friendly beachside lifestyle for their seven-year-old daughter, Neve?

Word on the street is that the couple is seeking a spacious family home, similar to their 1920s Auckland property but with an Australian twist. To give you an idea, we’ve curated a few northern beaches homes in the $5m-$6m range that might fit the bill. Take, for instance, 22 Glen St, Freshwater, a modern five-bedroom home nestled in a cul-de-sac, just a stroll from the beach. Or 40 Wyndora Ave, Freshwater, a four-bedroom gem with a heated pool, perfect for those sunny Aussie days. And let’s not forget 72 Hay St, Collaroy, a renovated six-bedroom family haven with a pool and spa, moments from the sand. But here’s the controversial part: is Australia truly the ideal next step for a leader who’s championed progressive policies? Could this move signal a shift in her public profile, or is it simply a personal choice for her family?

As Ardern’s potential relocation continues to fuel discussions, one thing’s clear: her next move will be watched closely. What do you think? Is Australia the right fit for Jacinda Ardern and her family, or should she stay closer to her Kiwi roots? Let us know in the comments—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!