Jabree Coleman Transfers to South Carolina from Penn State | Latest NCAA Football Transfer News (2026)

Penn State running back Jabree Coleman is heading to South Carolina, marking a reunion with head coach Stan Drayton. Coleman, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday after a productive weekend in Columbia. This move comes after Drayton was hired by Shane Beamer in December, following a successful 2025 season with the Nittany Lions. As a senior at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Coleman showcased his versatility, rushing for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 122 yards and another touchdown. His junior year was even more impressive, with 1,610 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, along with eight catches for 218 yards and two scores. Coleman's talent was recognized by multiple schools, including Auburn, West Virginia, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers, but he ultimately chose South Carolina. With the addition of Coleman, the Gamecocks' 2026 transfer portal class is shaping up to be a strong one, joining fellow running back Sam Dixon, who signed on Friday night. South Carolina already has a solid core of returning running backs for the 2026 season, with Matt Fuller, Jawarn Howell, and Isaiah Augustave, making this a strategic move to bolster their depth and talent.