Jabra Evolve3 85: The Ultimate Headset for Clearer Calls (2026)

In today's world, where remote work and virtual meetings have become the norm, finding the right headset can be a game-changer. Enter the Jabra Evolve3 85, a device that aims to revolutionize the way we communicate in a post-pandemic era.

The Evolution of Headsets

One of the most noticeable features of the Evolve3 85 is the absence of a boom arm mic. This design choice is a departure from traditional enterprise headsets, which often sport an unsightly boom mic. Jabra has instead opted for a beamforming microphone array, backed by AI, to isolate your voice without the need for that awkward microphone extension.

A More Discreet Design

The removal of the boom arm not only improves the aesthetics of the headset but also makes it more comfortable and practical. The Evolve3 85 looks and feels like a regular pair of over-ear headphones, which encourages users to wear them for longer periods. This is a significant upgrade from the cheap, uncomfortable headsets often provided by companies, which tend to gather dust in desk drawers.

Enhanced Portability

The Evolve3 85 is also incredibly portable. It folds down neatly into a compact case, making it easy to carry around. The integrated USB-C dongle is a clever addition, ensuring you always have the necessary connectivity without having to rummage through your bag. Its lightweight design is a welcome relief for those who spend hours on calls or need to move between locations.

Superior Call Quality

The true test of any headset is its performance during calls. The Evolve3 85 excels in this area. Jabra's ClearVoice technology, trained on millions of voice samples, ensures your voice is transmitted clearly, even in noisy environments. Whether it's a busy office or a crowded pub, the headset's six-mic array and adaptive noise cancellation work together to deliver an exceptional calling experience.

A Voice-First Approach

Jabra has taken a voice-first approach with the Evolve3 85, tuning it specifically for clear voice transmission. While this may result in a slightly flatter sound profile when listening to music, it's a trade-off that makes sense for those who spend most of their day on calls. The headset's focus on voice clarity ensures that your conversations are heard and understood without any distractions.

Enterprise-Focused Features

The Evolve3 85 is designed with enterprise users in mind. Its replaceable battery, long-term durability, and device management features make it an attractive option for companies managing large fleets of devices. However, these features also benefit individual users who rely on their gear daily. Jabra's decision to shift its focus towards enterprise and professional use cases is a strategic move, recognizing the growing importance of clear voice input in various work environments.

Target Audience

The Evolve3 85 is ideal for individuals whose work revolves around calls, whether it's for meetings, client interactions, or constant back-and-forth conversations. For those who spend more time speaking through a microphone than listening through headphones, this headset offers a superior experience. While it may not be the first choice for music enthusiasts, it excels in its intended purpose.

Final Thoughts

The Jabra Evolve3 85 is a testament to the company's commitment to improving the calling experience. By prioritizing voice clarity and comfort, Jabra has created a headset that encourages consistent use. While it may not be an impulse buy for most consumers, its enterprise-focused features and superior call quality make it a worthwhile investment for those whose work depends on clear communication.