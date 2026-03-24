Ja Morant's Return? Grizzlies in Berlin Amid Trade Rumors! (2026)

The Future of Ja Morant: A Story of Uncertainty and Speculation

In the heart of Berlin, amidst the swirling trade rumors, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo has offered a glimmer of hope for fans eagerly awaiting Ja Morant's return. Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies' star player, has been sidelined with a calf injury since early January, but Iisalo believes he could make his comeback as soon as Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The situation, however, is far from straightforward. Since Morant's injury, the Grizzlies have found themselves at the center of trade talks, with numerous media outlets reporting that the team is open to offers for their star player. This has led to speculation that Morant's time with the Grizzlies may be coming to an end, especially given his recent listing as 'out' rather than 'questionable' for games.

The Player's Perspective

Morant, who has remained tight-lipped since the news broke, is currently in Berlin and has been practicing with the team. His close friend and teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr., offered a reassuring update, stating, "He's not gone. We can talk all this stuff, but he's right over there." This statement hints at a sense of uncertainty and the potential for change within the team.

The Importance of National TV

Both games against Orlando will be broadcast on Prime Video, making them national TV events in the US. This means that star players are expected to suit up for these games unless they are clearly injured. With Morant's injury progressing, there's a chance he could make his return during these highly anticipated matches.

Coach Iisalo's Take

Iisalo, when pressed about Morant's chances of playing on Thursday, remained cautiously optimistic. He stated, "There is a chance he will play in the global games." This statement, while not confirming Morant's participation, suggests that the team is taking his recovery seriously and is considering his potential return.

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The Host City's Connection

Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Berlin native and German superstar Franz Wagner, who is set to return to action on Thursday after missing the last 16 games with a high ankle sprain. Wagner, along with his brother Moritz, has strong ties to the city and the Alba Berlin youth development program. Franz expressed his desire to play, stating, "I want to see how today and tomorrow go at practice. Obviously, I really want to play, it's really important, but I don't want to make any promises."

The Impact of Morant's Potential Trade

Trading Morant, the face of the franchise and the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, would mark the end of an era in Memphis. Desmond Bane, another close friend of Morant's and a former Grizzlies star, was traded to Orlando after last season as part of the team's plan to retool and gain financial flexibility. Bane expressed his support for Morant, saying, "Ja just wants to play basketball and be in a place where he feels valued."

The Emotional Toll

Jaren Jackson Jr. shared his thoughts on the potential trade, stating, "It never gets easier. Anytime there's a move, you feel that. We're people, we're brothers, and it sucks." This sentiment highlights the human side of the business of basketball and the impact these decisions can have on the players involved.

The Story Continues

As the Grizzlies prepare for their games in Europe, the future of Ja Morant remains uncertain. Will he make his return on Thursday? Will he continue his journey with the Grizzlies, or will he find a new home? The answers to these questions will shape the narrative of this story, and basketball fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the next chapter.