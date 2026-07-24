J.P. Crawford Returns! Mariners Activate Shortstop Ahead of Angels Series | MLB News (2026)

As the baseball season heats up, the Seattle Mariners are making some intriguing moves to strengthen their lineup. The latest development sees the return of J.P. Crawford, a veteran shortstop who has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a shoulder injury. Crawford's comeback is a welcome boost for the Mariners, who have been relying on their top prospect, Colt Emerson, to fill the void at shortstop.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the Mariners' commitment to their future. By activating Crawford and keeping Emerson in the wings, they're ensuring a smooth transition as Crawford's tenure comes to an end. It's a smart strategy, especially considering Crawford's longevity with the team and his status as the longest-tenured player on the roster.

The move also highlights the Mariners' depth at the shortstop position. With Crawford and Emerson, they have a formidable duo that can anchor their infield for years to come. It's a luxury that not many teams enjoy, and it speaks to the organization's forward-thinking approach.

However, the situation raises an interesting question: how will the Mariners manage their infield once Emerson makes his major league debut? President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has suggested that Crawford will remain at shortstop, with Emerson primarily playing third base. This plan makes sense from a developmental perspective, as it allows Emerson to ease into the big leagues while also providing the team with a solid defensive presence at third.

But it also begs the question of whether Crawford's skills are still best suited for shortstop. At 31 years old, he's no spring chicken, and his defensive abilities might be better utilized at a less demanding position. It will be fascinating to see how the Mariners navigate this transition and whether they can find the right balance between experience and youth in their infield.

In the meantime, Crawford's return provides a much-needed boost to the Mariners' lineup. His presence will be especially valuable as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in their upcoming road series. With Crawford back in the fold, the Mariners have a chance to solidify their position in the competitive American League West.

As a fan of the game, I'm excited to see how this dynamic plays out. The Mariners' approach to managing their infield talent is a fascinating case study in roster construction and player development. It's a reminder that, in baseball, the best-laid plans often involve a delicate balance of experience, potential, and strategic thinking.