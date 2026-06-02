J&K Health Crisis: 10,000 Vacant Posts in Government Hospitals & Colleges - What's the Solution? (2026)

Imagine a region where nearly 10,000 healthcare positions remain unfilled, leaving hospitals and clinics understaffed and patients struggling to access essential care. This is the stark reality in Jammu and Kashmir, where the health department is grappling with a massive manpower crisis. But here's where it gets even more concerning: this shortage isn't just about numbers—it's about the thousands of lives potentially affected by delayed treatments and overburdened medical staff.

On Wednesday, the government revealed to the Legislative Assembly that the public healthcare system is on the brink of a staffing emergency. In response to a query from newly elected Budgam MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo confirmed the alarming vacancy rates. And this is the part most people miss: these vacancies aren't limited to a single institution but span across government medical colleges and health institutions throughout the Union Territory.

Let's break it down: Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu alone has 538 gazetted and 904 non-gazetted posts vacant, while GMC Srinagar is short by 434 gazetted and 174 non-gazetted staff. The situation isn't any better in GMC Baramulla, where 431 out of 1,304 sanctioned posts are unfilled, or GMC Anantnag, with 424 vacancies out of 1,098 positions. Even GMC Rajouri and GMC Udhampur are struggling, with 125 and 668 vacancies, respectively. Controversially, some argue that bureaucratic delays and red tape are exacerbating this crisis—what do you think?

The Family Welfare Department is equally affected, with 573 vacant posts out of 2,276. But the most alarming figures come from the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK), which provides primary healthcare in rural areas. With 388 gazetted and a staggering 2,797 non-gazetted vacancies, DHSK's ability to deliver essential services is severely compromised. The Directorate of Health Services, Jammu (DHSJ), isn't faring much better, with 1,489 unfilled positions.

Minister Sakeena Itoo emphasized that addressing these vacancies could be a game-changer, not just for the healthcare system but also for the thousands of unemployed youth in the region. By expediting recruitment, the government aims to bridge this gap. But here's a thought-provoking question: Is filling these vacancies enough, or does the system need deeper reforms to ensure long-term sustainability? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.